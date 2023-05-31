Seattle Reign (copy)

The Seattle Reign FC of the NWSL plays games at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. 

 Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times

Two precise passes from Megan Rapinoe and two precise finishes from Veronica Latsko — coming just three minutes apart in the second half — were enough to push OL Reign back to the top of the NWSL standings.

Latsko gave the Reign the lead over Angel City FC when she rocketed a shot into the upper-right corner in the 52nd minute, and she added an insurance goal three minutes later on a redirected cross from Rapinoe en route to a 4-1 victory Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 7,620 at Lumen Field.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?