OMAK — Cashmere (9-5) had been on a 4-game winning streak before they made the trip to Omak (10-5). The Bulldogs had beaten the Pioneers in two 10-run shutouts three weeks ago but Tuesday night wielded a different result. Omak won 9-5.
Omak had suffered a recent sweep with Lake Roosevelt but that seemed to only motivate the Pioneers.
“It was brutal,” Cashmere head coach Colton Loomis said. “Hats off to Omak they played a good game defensively.”
Omak fielded the ball with few errors, doing the little things with enough consistency to cultivate an environment where you watch your opponent’s errors leave them further and further behind.
It kept Cashmere off the scoreboard until they rallied at the top of the seventh inning and scored most of their runs. The rare stretch of mistakes for Omak walked a few too many Bulldogs and Cashmere leaped at the chance, gaining a few hits.
“We came out a little flat and they shocked us,” Loomis said. “We couldn’t get anything going.”
As Omak had a steady tally of outs climbing, their lefty pitcher kept Cashmere guessing.
“Our guys just couldn't quite adjust,” Loomis said. “We just need to be resilient.”
Caed Wilkinson led Cashmere with an RBI and went 3-for-4. Trevor Shoults went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jack Croci went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Dawson Spies went 1-for-2.
Cashmere plays at La Salle for a doubleheader on Wednesday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
