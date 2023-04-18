OMAK — Cashmere (9-5) had been on a 4-game winning streak before they made the trip to Omak (10-5). The Bulldogs had beaten the Pioneers in two 10-run shutouts three weeks ago but Tuesday night wielded a different result. Omak won 9-5.

Omak had suffered a recent sweep with Lake Roosevelt but that seemed to only motivate the Pioneers.

Colton Loomis

