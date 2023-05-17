OMAK — The Omak High School golf team didn’t just host the Caribou Trail League championship at the Okanogan Valley Golf Course, the boys and girls teams both scored the lowest accumulated points to win the league championships. The top five finishers for both boys and girls qualified for the state tournament and the sixth were alternates.

Omak’s boys’ team finished with a team score of 372, Chelan followed with 392 and Cascade finished third with 435. The Omak girls’ team finished with a team score of 418 and Cascade took second with 515.



