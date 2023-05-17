OMAK — The Omak High School golf team didn’t just host the Caribou Trail League championship at the Okanogan Valley Golf Course, the boys and girls teams both scored the lowest accumulated points to win the league championships. The top five finishers for both boys and girls qualified for the state tournament and the sixth were alternates.
Omak’s boys’ team finished with a team score of 372, Chelan followed with 392 and Cascade finished third with 435. The Omak girls’ team finished with a team score of 418 and Cascade took second with 515.
The individual scores of each golfer and the top six finishes are listed below.
Omak
Boys
2nd — Blake Sam — 83
3rd — Josaya Sloan — 96
3rd — Grizz Moore — 96
5th — Jovan Mercado — 97
Cannon Christoph — 108
Mason Fletcher — 129
Girls
2nd — Halle Richter — 100
3rd — Coley Christoph — 103
4th — Kinsey Christoph— 105
Callie Christoph — 110
Delaney McNeil — 114
Cascade
Boys
Braedon Parton — 106
Hunter Stutzman — 106
Ashton Lapinski — 108
Jones Duncan — 115
Gavin Pulse — 118
Scott Lindsay — 124
Girls
6th — Rayen Blue — 108
Zoe Boggs — 115
Baylee Unger — 141
Maddy Black — 151
Chelan
Boys
1st — Carson Clinton — 74 (CTL Player of the Year)
Rocco Domser — 102
Chase Woodley — 106
Grant Coonrod — 110
John Ludwig — 128
Cooper Neff — 129
Girls
1st — Arabelle Finch — 96 (CTL Player of the Year)
5th — Kira Sandoval — 106
Malie Benson — 128
Quincy
Boys
6th — Jaxon Ferguson — 101
Lane LeSure — 137
Girls
Johana Gonzalez — 130
Blessby Alvarez — 141
Jourdan Ferguson — 146
The state tournament for boys and girls will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis.
