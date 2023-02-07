OMAK — Cashmere wrestling placed second as a team at Districts over the weekend. Omak was the team to beat, and if the Bulldogs were nearer to full strength, an already competitive meet could have been closer.
“Omak is a great team, and they’re well-coached,” Cashmere Head Coach Rich Wheeler said. “We had a couple of kids that didn’t make weight and a couple of wins that went the other way.”
The Bulldogs continue to show how competitive they are at tournaments compared to duals, always a threat to win.
Caden Flick took fourth at 126 lbs. Garrett Edwards and Juan Cacho took second and third at 132 lbs. Trenton Mason and Julian Soria finished second and fifth at 145 lbs. Hugh Wheeler and Jayden Myers took first and third at 152 lbs. Owen Graves and Kaber Pominek finished third and fourth at 160 lbs. Genero Reyna and Ian Garzon finished first then third at 170 lbs. Dawson Spies, at 182 lbs, took first. Luke Jacobson and Emannuel Lanuza finished first and fifth at 195 lbs. And at heavyweight, Everarardo Lopez took third, and Cruz Hesselschwardt took fourth.
Hugh Wheeler was also named the CTL Wrestler of the year at 152 lbs.
“It was a great tournament, a lot of fun,” Rich Wheeler said. “We’re looking forward to competing against the NEA. Slowly, we’re bringing back the CTL to prominence.”
Cascade wrestling finished off Districts by sending eight boys, three girls, and two alternates on to Regionals over the weekend. Eight finished in the top three of their weight classes.
“We’re a young team. It went pretty well,” Cascade Head Coach D’Andre Vasquez said.
Angel Sandoval took first at 113 lbs. Mya Herrera took first and is still ranked second in the State for the girls at 105 lbs. Karlyn Kocher, also at 105 lbs, took third. Abe Gonzalez took third at 106 lbs. Cruz Martinez, at 113 lbs, placed third. Karsten Bowles was third at 120 lbs. Jeffry Palacios, at 145 lbs, placed third. Quin Wilson took third at 182 lbs. Kat Kocher was fourth at 100 lbs. Kamil Sarabia placed fourth at 170 lbs. Daniel Guerrero, at 195 lbs, placed fourth. Frank Rosario was fifth at 152 lbs, and Axel Pacheco finished fifth at 220 lbs.
The 1A CTL-NEA Regional wrestling crossover matches start Saturday at 10 a.m. Boys will compete at Deer Park to qualify for State while the girls will do the same at Rogers High School in Spokane.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone