OMAK — Cashmere wrestling placed second as a team at Districts over the weekend. Omak was the team to beat, and if the Bulldogs were nearer to full strength, an already competitive meet could have been closer.

“Omak is a great team, and they’re well-coached,” Cashmere Head Coach Rich Wheeler said. “We had a couple of kids that didn’t make weight and a couple of wins that went the other way.”



