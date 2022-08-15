220816-sports-hernandez01

Felix Hernandez celebrates after pitching a perfect game against Tampa Bay, August 15, 2012, in Seattle. It was the first perfect game in Mariner history. Mark Harrison / The Seattle Times

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Even though Logan Gilbert’s routine between starts is strictly regimented to maximize his time at the ballpark, including daily stretching, conditioning and drills and movements that often leave his teammate shaking their head, he does allow for some time to relax or peruse social media.

On Monday, before he got to the Angel Stadium and into his daily work, he took a little time to watch videos of Felix Hernandez’s perfect game.