After months and months of talking and mocking, the NFL draft is finally here, with the first round Thursday, rounds two and three Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday.
That means it's also time for one last roundup of what the mock drafts are predicting for the Seahawks.
Seattle is hardly at the forefront of draft thoughts, with no pick until 56 and only three overall, though the assumption is the Seahawks will do their best to add to that total.
But there are still plenty of guesses out there about what the Seahawks may do. Let's take a look at some, and as always, including their comments when available, and adding a few of my comments. We'll also include all the picks for those who did seven-round drafts.
Todd McShay/Mel Kiper, ESPN
Pick: 56, DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami
Their comment: "We got one pick for Seattle in the first three rounds. Rousseau's pro day left a little to be desired, but he had 15.5 sacks in 2019 before opting out in 2020. He just needs some refining."
My comment: The pick above was made by McShay in what is his annual duo draft with Kiper. Rousseau has been considered by some as a first-rounder. But opting out of the 2020 season has led to some varying opinions on him, in part because he only played 15 college games. Some also think his best fit is as a strongside defensive end in a 4-3 — think where L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green play — as opposed to a weakside rusher (where Carlos Dunlap plays).
Rob Rang, FoxSports.com
Pick: 56, OL Samuel Cosmi, Texas
His comment: "Three-year starter at left tackle who some see as a better fit inside, Cosmi would give Seattle much-needed youth, flexibility and durability upfront."
My comment: Cosmi would make a ton of sense for a Seahawks team that has starting tackles in Duane Brown and Brandon Shell who are each entering the final seasons of their contracts. Cosmi started one year at right tackle at Texas and two at left.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
Picks: 56, OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
129, DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma
250, WR Marquez Stevenson, Houston
His comment: "The Seahawks need to upgrade at right tackle and Leatherwood (6-5, 312 pounds) can be a powerful run blocker for them for many years to come."
My comment: Leatherwood played one year at left tackle and then the past two seasons at right guard. So, he has position versatility. Some, though, think guard would be his best position, and the Seahawks might prefer either tackles or centers in this draft. Perkins looks like a prototypical LEO in Seattle's defense, and you can never have enough pass rushers. Stevenson was almost solely a slot WR in college but also has experience returning.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Picks: 56, CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia
129, WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
250, OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan
My comment: Campbell fits the Seahawks cornerback profile measuring at 6-1, 193 with 32-inch arms. He also played all over, being used on both sides as well as almost 20% in the slot at Georgia last season and 42% of the time in press coverage the last two seasons, according to Sports Info Solutions.
Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Picks: 56, CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse
129, OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan
250, WR Austin Watkins Jr., UAB
My comment: Melifonwu has been a really popular player to mock to Seattle as he's another who fits the Seattle CB profile (6-2, 212). Moore would be a developmental pick as a tackle on either side. But Seattle may be resigned to that in this draft. Watkins is a cousin of Sammy Watkins and has decent size (6-1, 207) and experience as an outside receiver and in the slot.
Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com
Pick: 56, CB Aaron Robinson, UCF
My comment: Edwards mocked Husky Elijah Molden with the next pick to the Rams. Molden does not come anywhere close to the Seahawks' preferred 32-inch arm length, measuring in at 29.5. The 5-11, 190-pound Robinson doesn't either, at 30 inches. While he started his career at Alabama, Robinson also was mainly a slot corner with UCF and its 4-2-5 defense, but analysts think he could play outside in the NFL.
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com
Picks: 56, OL Aaron Banks, Notre Dame
129, DE Josh Kaindoh, Florida State
250, OL Carson Green, Texas A&M
My comment: Banks played solely left guard in college, where Gabe Jackson is likely to step in now. So, that may not be the best fit for the Seahawks unless Seattle thought he could play center. Kaindoh projects as a strongside end. The 6-6, 320-pound Green played right tackle at A&M and was a three-year starter. But there are questions about his strength at the NFL level.