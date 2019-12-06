RENTON -- One starter is still missing practice because of injury.
But the Seahawks' banged-up, bookend pass rushers are back on the field four days before the team's next test, at the defending NFC-champion Los Angeles Rams.
Outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks missed practice Wednesday because of a strained hamstring he's had since he had 11 solo tackles in the win at Philadelphia a week and a half ago. He played through that Monday night in the victory over Minnesota.
But defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah practiced on a limited basis during a light, walkthrough practice indoors.
And the team's flu outbreak from last week into this appears to be contained.
"We're in pretty good shape," coach Pete Carroll said.
Eight players had the flu last week. Starting cornerback Tre Flowers was throwing up into a trash can during practice then was wearing a surgical mask through drills. Receiver Tyler Lockett looked like he should have been home in bed while in the locker room Monday night after he played against the Vikings. Seattle's top wide receiver had zero catches on three targets.
"We're hanging on to our coaching staff now," Carroll said of the flu. "I'm sure they'll make it through."
Clowney has a core-muscle injury that he played through Monday night. He said last weekend he had a specialist he saw in Philadelphia the week before hold off on abdominal surgery. Clowney believes he can play through the pain, through the final five games of the regular season then, as it appears, the playoffs for the Seahawks (10-2).
"If there were a lot of games left, it'd be different. But we ain't got many. Hopefully, five, six," Clowney said. "Just told them, 'I think I can get through those and help this team.'
"I've just got to push through it. In football, I don't think nobody is 100 percent (healthy) after the first game, even that, preseason, training camp. So I don't think anybody's looking forward to me being 100."
Now he's practicing through the pain, too.
"Pretty good. Pretty good," Carroll said Wednesday. "He's practicing today, and that's a really good sign."
Ansah had the same signs.
He practiced on a limited basis, a couple hours after Carroll implied it was going to be later this week before the Seahawks know whether he can play against the Rams.
"He looks like he's doing OK so far," the coach said. "We won't know for a couple days if he's clear and all that."
The 30-year-old defensive end has been inactive for three games this season because of leg injuries. He left Monday night's game late in the fourth quarter with his right shoulder slumped and right arm hanging limply at his side. Carroll said it was a stinger, nerve issue in Ansah's neck.
Tuesday Carroll said on his weekly day-after radio show with Seattle's KIRO AM Ansah's surgically repaired shoulder "is a problem."
Ansah had shoulder surgery 12 months ago. It ended his time with Detroit. Seattle signed him last spring to a one-year contract in free agency.
"Ziggy's shoulder is a problem," Carroll told KIRO AM Tuesday. "But he bounced back from it and he did recover from the stinger, so we'll see. He's been nursing the shoulder all along from last year and we'll have to see how it goes going forward."
Wednesday, Carroll backed off that "shoulder is a problem" assessment.
Asked if Ansah's latest issue is related to the shoulder and surgery, the coach said: "I can't tell you that. I don't know that answer."
Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown continued his customary mid-week practice day off to rest his biceps and knee pain.
Tight end Jacob Hollister, increasingly important as a down-field receiving target for Russell Wilson since Will Dissly went on injured reserve and Ed Dickson went back on IR, was limited by a new quadriceps issue.
Starting left guard Mike Iupati missed part of Wednesday's practice with neck pain.
Fullback Nick Bellore (quadriceps), tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) and special-teams mainstay Neiko Thorpe (core) remained out indefinitely with longer-term injuries.