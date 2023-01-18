The rapidly growing popularity of outdoor recreation raises many questions about how humans may be affecting wildlife species not accustomed to so many visitors in their shrinking native habitats.
Most of the answers remain unclear, due to a lack of studies and sometimes varied results from efforts to quantify impacts. A report released last fall by Winthrop-based nonprofit Home Range Wildlife Research, in partnership with Seattle-based nonprofit Conservation Northwest, aimed to synthesize the available science while educating Washingtonians on how it applies to the state's landscape and some of its most notable animals.
"We had conversations with numerous stakeholders, with conservation groups, with tribes, just to talk about recreation impacts on public lands," Conservation Northwest spokesperson Kurt Hellmann said. "This is a longstanding topic of conversation and it's become even more so."
It also merited inclusion in the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's 10-year recreation strategy, released in 2022. The strategy's lead author and WDFW lands planning and recreation manager, Joel Sisolak, said the department's future plans feature multiple steps to identify and reduce human impacts to wildlife and their habitats.
Restrictions to protect animals can already be seen occasionally in Yakima County, such as the restriction on accessing large portions of wildlife area before May 1 to protect wintering elk and occasional closures when trail users might disturb an eagle's nest. Other Central Washington species identified in the recreation and wildlife report include bighorn sheep, cougars, mule deer and the disappearing sage grouse, which live on primarily Yakima Training Center land.
The Gov. Jay Inlsee's latest budget would fund an impact monitoring system to be developed by all three state land managers — WDFW, the Department of Natural Resources and State Parks — that Sisolak said would look at impacts of recreation on habitat and then identify sensitive areas for a deeper analysis. The wildlife department also wants to create more designated trails to concentrate use, since unpredictable, dispersed activities appear to cause more negative impacts to wildlife.
"Part of why a lot of user-built stuff has been created is because WDFW hadn't been designating routes," Sisolak said. "So now we're going to going be a little more proactive working with the public to decide where trails are appropriate."
Regional wildlife program manager Ross Huffman said before doing any new trail building, local staff wants to focus on creating an inventory of unofficial and user-built trails in the area. Although it's more challenging to manage, both Huffman and Sisolak recognize the popularity of dispersed recreation and said that option will always be available on WDFW lands.
Research shows disruptions to animals can cause short-terms behavioral changes for animals such as bears and sage grouse, which may abandon their home and offspring in some cases. Animals are generally the most sensitive during winter or reproductive cycles, and some studies indicate nonmotorized activities appear to be more likely to cause negative effects.
However, most data wasn't collected in Washington, so Hellmann said Conservation Northwest recommends further investigation in the state and potentially even specific groups of animals, including elk or bighorn sheep herds. Evidence from various research occasionally produces different conclusions, such as conflicting studies into whether eagles habituate to human presence.
"Some of this, there's really no just one size fits all solution here," Hellmann said. "I think species react differently and in complex ways depending on so many different variables."
Education is a critical component both Hellmann and Sisolak intend to approach with a comprehensive, transparent strategy involving user groups and important stakeholders, especially local tribes. Huffman said his staff's constantly coordinating and meeting with the Yakama Nation to determine priorities and find common ground.
Of course, recreation is just one of many challenges facing wildlife, along with climate change, wildfires and disappearing habitat. Sisolak said people generally show interest and respond well to more information that helps them learn how to sustainably enjoy Washington's wild lands without harming what makes them so popular in the first place.
