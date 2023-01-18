The rapidly growing popularity of outdoor recreation raises many questions about how humans may be affecting wildlife species not accustomed to so many visitors in their shrinking native habitats.

Most of the answers remain unclear, due to a lack of studies and sometimes varied results from efforts to quantify impacts. A report released last fall by Winthrop-based nonprofit Home Range Wildlife Research, in partnership with Seattle-based nonprofit Conservation Northwest, aimed to synthesize the available science while educating Washingtonians on how it applies to the state's landscape and some of its most notable animals.



