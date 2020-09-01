A group of football players on the west side of the state, calling themselves the Student Athletes of Washington (SAW), have organized an online petition asking Gov. Jay Inslee to lift COVID-19 restrictions and allow fall sports to resume as originally scheduled.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition has garnered over 20,000 signatures — from students, athletes and parents alike.
The group is planning to hold a rally outside the capitol in Olympia on Thursday at 4 p.m., hoping to draw more attention to the issue.
“We feel that our voice is not one that is being considered or heard, as it feels that those in positions to make decisions on our behalf are not looking at things from our collective point of view,” the petition said.
In July, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced fall sports would be pushed to the spring, with a season tentatively scheduled from March 1 to May 2.
According to MaxPreps, Washington is among 16 states that have moved fall sports to 2021. The other 34, including Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Utah, are continuing a fall season with protocols and restrictions in place.
The petition cites several potential negative impacts student-athletes face without a fall season, including depression, increased volatility at home, additional stress on single-parent households and the diminished potential to earn a college scholarship.
“For many of us who come from families who are struggling financially, we use athletics combined with success in the classroom to better ourselves,” the petition says. “This gives us the potential to hopefully play at the next level — but only if we are able to showcase these abilities to those at the collegiate level.”
After the WIAA made its announcement in July, most leagues around the state, including the Big 9, adjusted their schedules to reflect the spring season. At least for right now, Wenatchee opens its season on the road against West Valley on Friday, March 5. Eastmont gets Sunnyside at home in their season-opener on March 12.
Zach Johnson can be reached at zjohnson@wenatcheeworld.com or 301-2618