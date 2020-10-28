Like most everybody, we haven’t traveled much this year due to the pandemic, so there was a pent-up desire to get in the car for a road trip to the desert to play some golf and enjoy a splash of warm weather.
Mesquite, Nevada is a golf mecca, boasting 7 championship courses and many more just forty miles north in St. George, Utah.If you are into golf, this is the spot.
So, we pointed the ‘golf bus’ due South East and traveled the 1,045 miles for a few days of fun in the sun. My wife, Denese, does not play golf but she enjoys pool time, hiking and a good book when I’m hacking away on the course. In fact, she’s been known to quip, “Why aren’t you out playing golf..I’ve got stuff to do?” Works for me!
I texted an old golfing buddy, Dennis Gibson, who retired five years ago from East Wenatchee to Hurricane, (pronounced ‘Her-a-cun’ ) Utah and asked if he’d like to partner up at four area courses over four days.
I thought I was a golfaholic, but Dennis has his doctorate.
I asked him how many rounds of golf he plays in a year, he said 200. (I might get in 100 this year). When on the fourth day of golf, he showed up with yet a different pair of golf shoes, I had to ask, “Dennis, how many pairs of golf shoes do you own?” His answer, “at last count, 25”. This guy is seriously addicted. He readily agreed to join me so it was all set.
Monday: Falcon Ridge GC.
The sun was brilliant with just a light breeze when we hit the first tee at 8:30 a. m. We were paired up with two local fellows who possessed a ton of course knowledge. Falcon Ridge is a fun but challenging course with many elevation changes and greens that roll quick. But the vistas were breathtaking.
Dennis, being a single-digit handicapper, had very little trouble hitting fairways and greens in regulation. On the other hand, I struggled just to make bogey. Playing from the white tees, the course was playing long for me. I quickly settled in with the idea that the experience, not the scorecard was why I was there. I finished the round in the 90s whereas Dennis was in the 70s.
Tuesday: Conestoga GC.
Conestoga is smack dab in the middle of Sun City, a Del Web retirement community. The fairways are a bit more forgiving and the greens reachable. This course was in immaculate condition and the tee box views inspire. Carved out of desert rock and sand, it was a joy to play. We played from the combo tees and I still managed to score in the 90s and Dennis in the 70s. This is the second time I’ve played Conestoga and I’m hoping not the last.
Wednesday: Sand Hollow GC.
Sand Hollow is located in Hurricane, Utah some 56 miles from our hotel in Mesquite.
Our tee time was for 11am so plenty of time for the sun to heat up the valley floor. Standing on the first tee the view looks directly into Zion National Park. Wow!
It was on the first tee we discussed what tee box to hit from. Dennis suggested we move forward from the white tees. I agreed.
All of a sudden, I’m making pars. What do you know? Playing it forward makes a difference. Dennis shared a formula to determine what tees to play. If your age plus your handicap index totals 85 or more, play the forward tees. My number is 87 so it’s forward for me.
I love this golf course! Views, conditions, doglegs, elevated greens. The perfect golf challenge for any level of player. And what do you know, my score was in the 80s.
Thursday: The Palmer Course at the Oasis.
The Oasis boasts two championship layouts: The Canyons and The Palmer. The Palmer was indeed designed by The King in 1995. There is a huge photo in the clubhouse of Arnold on the first tee driving the elevated par 4 green.
The Palmer course also holds the distinction of hosting Golf Channel's very first Big Break competition. Great views, wide fairways, tricky greens all made for a great final day of golf. I even scored a birdie on a par three and made a bunch of pars for another score in the mid-80s.
I want to go back and play the Canyons next.
Mesquite is an ideal destination for couples or groups wanting the ultimate desert golf experience with gaming and entertainment thrown in for nighttime fun. Spring and fall are the ideal times to go with daytime temps in the 80s-90s and overnight lows 50s-60s. If you’re considering booking a trip, go to golfmesquitenevada.com for more information.
We totaled over 2,200 road miles listening to audiobooks and enjoying a much-needed getaway. Most hotels, restaurants and golf courses were all masked up and so were we. A weird way to travel indeed, but those are the times in which we live. Take the precautions for sure, but enjoy life and hit the ball!
See you on the first (forward) tee.