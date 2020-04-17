Feb. 2, 1998 — snow blanketed the lower foothills of the Rocky Mountains and traffic on the 6th Avenue Freeway heading into downtown Denver was slammed during 5 o’clock rush-hour.
It wasn’t just the typical after-work crowd, though, because the (34-14) Chicago Bulls were in town for their one-and-only road game against the hapless-Nuggets (4-42) at McNichols Sports Arena.
Every sports fan in Denver was going to be in attendance. But no one came to watch the Nuggets, surely not myself as a then 6-year old kid going to my second NBA game with my parents — nor anyone else in the arena that night.
We were all there for one reason: Michael Jordan
That season was his final with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan announced his retirement, for a second time, after carrying the Bulls to their second three-peat of the decade, forever solidifying himself on basketball’s Mount Rushmore.
But on that snowy February night, I remember getting to the arena early because we wanted to watch Jordan warm up. We weren’t the only ones though; the building was packed practically as soon as fans were allowed in — known around the league as the Jordan-effect.
After getting up to our seats (caddy-corner to the Nuggets basket), we sat and waited for Jordan to come out. Once he did, he put on a shooting-display. For 20-30 minutes, he jogged around the key in his tear-aways and shot pull-up jumpers. He moved to the elbow and shot a few turnarounds before moving to the low-corners to work on his fall-aways.
Only one shot clanged off the rim. Everything else fell through the bottom of the net. It was captivating.
The man was just a machine from mid-range.
People often forget that shooting was the weakest-part of Jordans’ game coming out of North Carolina. He was an aerial assassin, an artist with the ball in his hands and a pest on defense, but he had to work on his jump constantly — until eventually, he became the NBA’s most lethal/accurate mid-range shooter.
Throughout that 1998 season, Jordan made 671 mid-range buckets. Since the NBA moved the 3-point line back in 1997, no other NBA player has sniffed that mark — Dirk Nowitzki is the closest with 564 in 2005-06.
In Jordan’s 55-point game against the Washington Bullets a year prior in the 1997 playoffs, he made only one 3-pointer and had just 10 points at the line. The other 42 all came on 2-point field goals.
Jordan didn’t just stand around the 3-point line or draw a ton of fouls like today’s players; he drove right into the teeth of the defense or made some gorgeous move to get free for a mid-range shot.
His primary goal, other than winning, was to embarrass whoever was guarding him every trip down the floor. And more times than not, he did.
You might be asking yourself, why does any of this matter to me?
There has been a lot of recency bias over the last decade when it comes to the GOAT question. LeBron James and Kevin Durant (KD) have both built a fanbase that faithfully regards them as the greatest, but for the most part, these die-hards are all too young to remember his-Airness.
They didn’t experience the Jordan-crazed ’90s like everyone over the age of 35. Granted, neither did I, but I still got to watch Jordan at the tail-end of his career and recognize him as clearly the top dog.
ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary airing this Sunday should finally settle that debate though — with everyone getting more than just the basic highlights.
Because there’s Michael Jordan, and then there is everyone else, period.