REDMOND, Ore. — The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks, a professional indoor football team, nearly made the American West Bowl this Saturday after leading the Oregon High Desert Storm at halftime 33-27 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon.
It wasn’t a lead they could sustain. In what has become a habit of theirs, the Storm literally stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Skyhawks 42-24 over the last two quarters to win 69-57. The Storm will play the Idaho Horsemen in Nampa, Idaho for their first league championship this Saturday.
Only 12 points separated the Skyhawks from victory, but more realistically, they had to win by 17 to make the Bowl game because of the league’s point system.
When you consider the whole picture — that the Skyhawks made the trip with 12 men on their roster and only three of eight linemen to spread throughout the game — they more than showed up to compete.
“Some players weren’t able to make it down,” said Skyhawks head coach Rico Brown. “It's tough. Not the most ideal situation. I’m just proud of the guys that did show up and play the game. I got to commend them for their effort. Some guys had some things to prove this year and they did.”
Brown recalled four critical turnovers that led to touchdowns as being the main momentum shift for the team. He gives credit to the Storm’s head coach Chuck Jones for putting together a good team and making their first championship.
“They played good despite the circumstances,” Brown said. “I’m proud of the effort. If we had at least three more guys on our defensive line it could have changed things. We couldn’t get a pass rush. It made it difficult.”
Though the Skyhawk’s season just ended, the wheels are already turning in Brown’s head for next season after reflecting on the last few seasons.
“Last year, we were coming back after not playing a full season,” he said. “We took the show on the road because we couldn’t get back on our home field. This year we had some adversity with housing.”
He envisions an improvement in their marketing strategy, to get the work out about the team, and once the season is over, having the teams come together to discuss the development of the American West Football Conference.
“We’re retooling and regrouping,” he said. “The plan is to come back next year and compete for a championship.”
