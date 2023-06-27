220524-sportslocal-skyhawks 06.JPG
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Valley Skyhawk wide receiver Max Novak celebrates a touchdown catch during a game against the Tri-City Rush May 21, 2022 at Town Toyota Center.

 World photo/Loren Benoit

REDMOND, Ore. — The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks, a professional indoor football team, nearly made the American West Bowl this Saturday after leading the Oregon High Desert Storm at halftime 33-27 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon.

It wasn’t a lead they could sustain. In what has become a habit of theirs, the Storm literally stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Skyhawks 42-24 over the last two quarters to win 69-57. The Storm will play the Idaho Horsemen in Nampa, Idaho for their first league championship this Saturday.



