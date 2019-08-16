WEST PALM BEACH — There are a lot of families that water ski and travel, where the kids ski and the parents don’t. These kids may be superstars who medal in a national water ski competition.
“It’s pretty rare that a father and his two kids end up coming home with medals. That is probably the proudest of the whole thing. Our family is all involved. My kids are kick butt skiers in the nation,” said Stephen Burdick. “We are known as a water ski family. When the see the Burdick family coming, they know we are all competitive in this sport.”
The Burdick's, who live in Orondo, have just returned from U.S. Water Ski Nationals in West Palm Beach, Florida. Stephen Burdick, 42, placed fifth in the Men’s 3 Slalom. Sarah Burdick, 8, finished in third place in the Girls 1 Slalom. Jayden Burdick, 10, placed second in the Boys 1 Slalom.
Only the top five places receive a medal, so all the Burdick family members medaled at the competition, which is pretty amazing considering the family had never water skied in the warm waters of Florida before.
“It’s very unlikely to go to a national tournament and walk away with a medal. They only podium the first five people in each category. That is an unlikely scenario anyway. The neatest thing about this is a family of three where everybody medals in a national tournament is a pretty crazy statistic,” Stephen Burdick said.
Not thinking about the creatures that inhabit Florida water likes snakes and alligators, but the water itself was so different from Washington.
“It sounds silly to say this but the water temps down here are between 85 and 95 degrees. It skies very different from the Columbia River or any water in Washington state,” Burdick said. “Water temperature and the density of the water changes what you have to do to be successful as a skier versus in Washington state.”
The Burdick's often water ski in California during the winter. The winter water temperature in California is warmer than the summer water in Washington, he said. Burdick knew the water would be a wild card. He didn’t know how his son or daughter would react.
The Burdick’s qualified for nationals at the Regionals in Windsor, Colorado in the middle of July. Jayden won regionals, Sarah was second and Stephen was third. That qualified them for Nationals in West Palm Beach, Florida Aug. 6-10.
It was their third trip to Nationals. The Burdick family practiced in the Florida water on Sunday and Monday, then competed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We were feeling like we were set and ready to go. Another wild card in Florida, there is thunder, blowing or rain every afternoon. Not knowing whether you were going to ski in a torrential downpour or be affected by the beginning of a thunderstorm or be the first skier right after a thunderstorm. It changes the game,” Burdick said.
Sarah Burdick beat a personal best at the National Tournament, skiing a full three buoys more than she had skied anywhere else. In Water Skiing, there is an entrance gate, six buoys and an exit game.
The boat takes you through the course until you reach a max speed. Once that happens, they start shortening your rope. Once Sarah Burdick reached 30 mph, she was able to shorter the rope for the first time.
Stephen Burdick felt the best time came due to the soft and forgiving water.
“I think she felt more confident to get more angle on the course and just take it deeper than she has been able to. Also, she has just been on the trajectory where she has just been getting better and better,” he said.
Jayden Burdick came into the tournament as number one seed. He’s the only boy in the country his age to run 32 off, which means 32 inches off your 75-foot starting rope. He’s been the top ranked boy skier for two years.
He skied really well, his dad said. Only a quarter buoy separated him from the title. That’s about six inches going around a buoy.
“He felt really good. He skied technically perfect. Just flawless. As his dad and coach, he was the best skier in the tournament for boys under 10. He just happened to miss it by a quarter buoy. That is how water skiing goes,” he said. “You have one chance. You fly 3,000 miles and you get to practice on a lake you’ve never skied before and you get one chance to prove you are the best. Technically he was the best.”
This is Jayden’s last competition as a Boys 1. He’s getting older, so he’ll move up to Boys 2, which is 13 and under. The max speed will be bumped from 30 mph to 32 mph.
“As you gain weight, grow taller and have more strength, they bump the speeds up. In the world, the top girls go 34 mph. Open men, ski at 36 mph. When you get older, they start dropping the speed back down as a man or woman,” Burdick said. “Men or women in the 60s will end up skiing 32 mph.”
Stephen Burdick said his run was good. He was about four buoys off his personal best, but that was enough to sneak him in for a medal. He was seeded sixth in the nation prior to the tournament so he was in striking distance for a medal. Last year, he was seed 12th and finished sixth.
Now that Nationals are over, they are back in Washington for five or six more tournaments. They’ll take some winter training sessions in California, then hit the ground running next year and probably end up in Florida again.