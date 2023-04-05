CASHMERE — When Cashmere soccer hosted the 2A Othello Huskies on Wednesday, they had been going through a 3-game rough patch. Not every outcome showed their steady improvement.
And with the Bulldogs shorthanded during spring break, with one sub, against a fast, physical, and dynamic Othello, they couldn’t quite break the streak, losing 5-0.
“Othello looked like state material,” said Cashmere head coach Manny Flores. “It was good for the boys to measure up against a team like them — a test.”
Last year Othello beat the Bulldogs 1-0. The Huskies went on to finish second in districts after East Valley and make a run through the state playoffs before losing to Columbia River in the quarter-finals.
So far the Huskies have been 6-3-1 on the season, their only losses were to East Valley, Grandview, and Davis, a 4A school.
Playing a full 80 minutes with a single sub, against a team like Othello, was no small task.
“We are still looking to find leadership in a young group,” Flores said. “There’s still a lot of learning and things to go through.”
