CASHMERE — When Cashmere soccer hosted the 2A Othello Huskies on Wednesday, they had been going through a 3-game rough patch. Not every outcome showed their steady improvement.

And with the Bulldogs shorthanded during spring break, with one sub, against a fast, physical, and dynamic Othello, they couldn’t quite break the streak, losing 5-0.



