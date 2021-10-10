Eastmont sophomore Kylee Maytrychit lines up a shot in the first half Saturday against Davis. Eastmont scored two second half goals and won 2-nil to improve to (9-1) on the season. World photo / Zach Johnson
EAST WENATCHEE — It might not have been their most well-rounded performance, but the Eastmont Wildcats got the win nonetheless Saturday, scraping out a 2-nil victory over the Davis Pirates at Eastmont Stadium.
“Overall, I’m relieved the game's over,” Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said after the win. “We didn’t play that well. We had opportunities but we were very reactive to what was happening rather than being proactive.”
The Wildcats controlled possession throughout the game and dominated the shot total, but they weren’t able to get one through until Mackenzie Ferguson cracked goal from 20 yards out in the 53rd minute. Eastmont (9-1) later added an insurance goal in the 74th minute after Paige Fischer followed up a shot from Kylee Maytrychit.
The Wildcats were coming off a lackluster performance last weekend against West Valley and Hurtado was hoping the girls would rebound with a decisive win to give them some momentum as they head into their final three weeks of the season. On paper, a 2-nil win is nice Hurtado said, “but it doesn’t feel as good as it could of.”
“We just have to be finishers,” he said. “We had enough chances to put it away early and maybe my feeling of the game might have changed if we were able to put those first couple in. We had clear opportunities in front of goal, we just weren’t able to execute. We have to do a better job of playing through each third because going forward, we’re playing teams with strong back lines and the long ball doesn’t always work.”
Tuesday is going to be a good test for the Wildcats as they travel to take on the No. 5 ranked Moses Lake Chiefs. Eastmont dropped to No. 3 in the MaxPreps rankings after last week’s loss to West Valley, but a win over Moses Lake would likely bump them back into that No. 1 spot.
“They have a good forward, Natalie Bunch, who created some problems for us,” Hurtado said. “We were leading 4-1 at one point but she brought them back into the game with two goals. She’s a strong player. (But) we want to play tough teams because you want to see how you stack up against them.”
