Wenatchee — Over three years ago, the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Washington was named by US Figure Skating as the venue location for the 2020 Pacific Coast Sectional Single Final. The sectional competition is a qualifying event before the U.S. Figure Skating National championship. This is the highest level of figure skating competition the arena has housed in Wenatchee.
Over 300 skaters, and coaches are in attendance from Alaska, Hawaii, California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Washington. The two sheets of in-door ice and central location made it ideal for this Pacific Coast competition. “This competition continues to put Wenatchee and the Town Toyota Center on the map in the figure skating community and adds several hundred dollars to our local economy,” said Town Toyota Center’s General Manager, Mark Miller. The bid was compiled by numerous partners involved in figure skating, namely the Pacific Northwest Inter-Club members, the Wenatchee Valley Sports Council, the Town Toyota Center arena’s managers, and officials from the US Figure skating.
There are a few standout skaters to watch this week. First, Wenatchee’s Figure Skating Club and Wenatchee native, Liam Kapeikis, who already owns the hearts of many locals. Kapeikis is the 2018 U.S. intermediate bronze medalist, the 2017 U.S. juvenile pewter medalist, and recently returned from an international competition the 2019 Junior Grand Prix (Lativa), finishing 12th. He is coached by his parents, Paul and Louise Kapeikis and choreographed by Keegan Murphy. Liam Kapeikis will skate a freestyle from the soundtrack of Les Miserables and a short program to “Never Enough” by Boyce Avenue.
The other skater to note is Polina Edmonds competing in the Senior Ladies division. Edmonds is the 2015 Four Continents champion, the 2014 CS U.S. Classic champion, and a two-time U.S. national silver medalist. She represented the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, finishing 9th.
Th 2020 Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final competition is open to the public starting this Wednesday, November 13 with practice and then the competition begins on Thursday, November 14-Saturday, November 16 at the Town Toyota Center.