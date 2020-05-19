WENATCHEE — Wenatchee High School football star Nate Blauman is planning to walk-on at Washington State University. Blauman had a stellar campaign with the Panthers, rushing for 3,700 yards and 41 touchdowns. He holds Wenatchee single-game records for touchdowns (7) and yards (325). He holds the season touchdown record with 21.
In 2019, he led the Big 9 in rushing (1,239 yards) and was named league offensive MVP. Prior to COVID-19 taking over, he had received an invitation to walk on at WSU.
“I was talking to a coach a couple of months ago who was on the staff when Leach was there. He really wanted me to walk on. Then, he left when Leach left (to take the head coaching job at Mississippi State) I had to try and reconnect with them, but it was hard because they are such a big school,” Blauman said.
The Panther senior was not getting looked at by many schools. Blauman said it was frustrating coming off the year had. He thought he would get more recognition.
Blauman said he went out of his way to start contacting schools himself.
“I wanted to play at a big school. I thought I was capable of doing that so I was tried to contact the new coaching staff,” Blauman said.
He sent film and a message explaining who he was to the new coaching staff at WSU under Nick Rolovich. A coach did get back to him encouraging him to walk on.
WSU had already offered scholarships to all the 2020 class of running backs, he said. Since Blauman was out of the loop, he had to get his name out there. Now that a decision has been made, it’s a big relief.
“It’s really nice because I was stressed for a while from what decision I was going to make — what college and what would be a good fit for me. I chose WSU because that is where I belong. If I work really hard, my potential can pretty high,” he said. “I’m excited to take on that challenge for myself, go up against some really good players, and see what I can do.”
In the Air-Raid offense of Mike Leach, the running backs catch the ball a lot, which is why Blauman thought he would be a good fit with his speed and soft hands.
He feels that will still work well with under the Run and Shoot offense of Rolovich. Even though a lot is still up in the air due to COVID-19, Blauman said he has been told to try out on the first day of school in August.
To prepare, he’s staying in shape the best he can under the circumstances.
“Every day I try to go up to the track and do some long-distance running or sprints. At home, I’m doing body workouts to stay tone and in shape. Hopefully, I can catch up to some old athletes who are working out right now. It’s kind of hard to stay motivated,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s an advantage for me. I’m just trying to stay in shape and be ready for that first day.”
Recently, the Chelan County Officials Association recognized Blauman for his sportsmanship in football and basketball.
Blauman said the award means a lot.
“I always try my best to treat opposing players with respect and not trash talk. I know a lot of times they hate on athletes being friends with opposing players. I was friends with some of them. I just tried to treat them with respect,” he said. “I treat others like I like to be treated. I did my best with that. I have respect for the refs and do not questions their calls. I appreciate the award.”