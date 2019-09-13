WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers put on an impressive performance at home on Friday night at the Apple Bowl as they dominated the visiting Lewiston Bengals. Wenatchee rolled up 473 yards of total offense on the way to a 56-21 victory.
Junior quarterback Camden Sirmon played his best game for the Panthers. He was 16-for-20 passing for 199 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 8 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Senior tailback Nathan Blauman was outstanding with 182 yards rushing on 18 carries with two touchdowns. Plus, he had three catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.
“The kids stepped up tonight. The running backs hit the hole. Camden hit open receivers. Definitely an improvement from last week and that’s what we wanted to see,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Scott Devereaux. “We were just moving the chains. Lewiston has a young group of kids. They are like where we were last year. They are young. Our guys played a little faster than them tonight.”
Wenatchee jumped on Lewiston early, opening the game with a 5-play, 47 yard drive for a touchdown, as Sirmon connected with Blauman from 9-yards. The extra point was missed so they led 6-0.
First Bengal possession, junior defensive back JJ Jelsing intercepts, giving Wenatchee the ball at the Lewiston 27-yard line. Three plays later, Blauman rushes 11-yards for the score. The Panthers appeared to be lining up for the extra point, but surprised the Bengals when holder Ty Waterman passed to Jax Tucker for the two-point conversion.
Wenatchee led 14-0. Next possession, Wenatchee goes 80-yards in six plays for the score, a 49-yard run by Sirmon. Wenatchee led 21-0. The Bengals came back to cut the lead near the end of the first quarter to 21-7.
On the ensuing kickoff, Jelsing returned the kick 70 yards for the touchdown. Wenatchee now led 28-7 after one quarter.
Perhaps the most impressive drive of the night came in the second quarter as Wenatchee marched 95-yards in 10 plays for the touchdown, a shovel pass to Riley Kunz from 5-yards. The Panthers led 35-7.
Wenatchee pushed the lead to 42-7 with another drive in the third quarter, seven plays, 48 yards. Sirmon scored on the 9-yard run. At half, the Panthers led 42-14.
“It was clicking a bit. Their zone left us some holes we were able to take advantage of. We mixed up the run and pass pretty well,” Devereaux said. “Defensively, we got them in a hole early and pretty quick. We are more physical than they are right now and we’re playing better.”
Lewiston opened the second half with a 65-yard drive for a score against mostly Wenatchee reserves to cut the lead to 42-21. After a great kickoff return, Wenatchee started at the Lewiston 37-yard line. Four plays later, Blauman rushes 17-yards for the score to push the lead to 49-21.
Wenatchee pooched kicked the following kickoff. Wenatchee’s Jonathan Amezcua scooped up the loose ball at the Lewiston 32-yard line. Blauman scored on a 26-yard run to push the lead to 56-21.
“That defense did a great job. The defensive guys come to work every day and work hard. I think they really like what we do on defense. We did give up some chunks of yardage to the quarterback running the ball. We were able to make an adjustment at halftime,” Devereaux said.
Lewiston did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 326 yards on 45 attempts.
They mustered only 68 yards passing. Junior quarterback Kash Lang had 18 rushes for 103 yards and two TDs.
Sophomore tailback Cruz Hepburn had 23 rushes for 207 yards.
Senior defensive end Chase Loidhammer had an outstanding game for Wenatchee with 9 tackles and 3 sacks.
“Chase should have a great year. He’s been working hard since his sophomore year when he started at 160 pounds. He’s put in the work. He should have a lot of games like that,” he said of Loidhammer.
Senior tight end Riley Kunz had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Jelsing had 4 catches for 38 yards.
Wenatchee improves to 1-1 on the season while Lewiston falls to 0-2.
Last year, Wenatchee lost 24-10 at Lewiston. For Devereaux, this is definitely something to build on.
“Our goal is to improve from last week. We’ll sit down look at the film and develop some goals for the third game. Build upon this game. We review the film, make the changes and we grind,” he said.
Next up for Wenatchee, a home game against Mount Boucherie from Kelowna, Canada. Expect a lopsided game. The Panthers won 70-0 last year.