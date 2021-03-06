WENATCHEE — Now a week into the season, the Wenatchee Panthers (2-1) looked a little more composed Saturday afternoon and disposed of the Ephrata Tigers (0-3) relatively easily, winning 4-nil.
But by no means was it the Panthers’ best effort, which head coach David Vasquez acknowledged after the win.
“Sometimes you win and it feels like a loss and sometimes you lose and it feels like a win,” Vasquez said. “We did not play to our potential today and it seems like more often than not, that’s what ends up happening; playing down to the level of the team we’re competing against. If anything, the other team needs to step up to our level.
“Ephrata has some good players, but we made them look like more of a complete team than I think they are. So I’m not happy with our performance, and neither are the girls.”
Wenatchee dominated possession and generated 19 shots on target to Ephrata's four, but the Panthers couldn’t find that final touch, Vasquez said.
“We have some things to work on. We passed the ball around pretty well, but that last touch to get to the goal was not there,” he said. “The girls realized that their intensity today was low. The skills are there and we had 75% of the possession at least, but if that doesn’t translate to real opportunities then what is the point.”
Wenatchee got on the board early in the first half. Senior captain Yareli Sanchez-Blanco flicked a nice through ball down the left sideline to Talia Hurst, who floated a cross into freshman Gisel Sanchez-Blanco. Gisel deflected the ball toward keeper Krista Jenn but collected the rebound and stuffed it into the net for her first goal of the season.
The Panthers were able to produce a few more chances in the half but couldn’t get a quality shot on frame.
However, 30 seconds into the second half, junior midfielder Halle Stegeman dribbled into some open space and cracked a shot from 25-yards out into the upper corner to put Wenatchee ahead 2-0. The Panthers controlled the ball the rest of the half and added a third goal in the 70th minute after Yareli connected on a laser from about 30-yards out that glanced off the keepers’ mitts and flew into the net.
Senior Marissa Hurst, who was playing defense at the time, was called on to take a PK in the 78th minute after an Ephrata defender committed a handball in the box — converting the shot to extend the lead to 4-nil.
“I don’t know if it was a reward really but I really trust her,” Vasquez said. “She’s consistent and level-headed. We talk with our leaders and captains about being a thermostat rather than thermometers; to regulate and not be all over the place. With (Marissa), she just flows with whatever is going on. We talk about how when emotions are high, clarity is low, her clarity, for the most part, is always on point.”
Wenatchee hosts Cascade on Tuesday in what should be an exciting match given Vasquez’s long-standing relationship with head coach Javi Reyna.
“I’m excited, it’s my alma mater and I have a lot of respect for Javi and all the work that Glen (Stefanko) put in during his tenure and Colin (Powers) before him,” Vasquez said. “There are no easy games in this region, so we’ll get the girls ready on Monday and go from there.”
Kickoff on Tuesday is at 7 p.m.
Statistics: Wenatchee — Yareli Sanchez-Blanco (goal, assist), Halle Stegeman (goal), Gisel Sanchez-Blanco (goal), Marissa Hurst (goal), Talia Hurst (assist).