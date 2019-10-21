EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers (9-4) pulled even with their cross-bridge rival and now sit in a three-way tie atop the Big 9, along with Eastmont (9-2-2) and Moses Lake (6-5-1), following the Panthers 3-1 victory over the Wildcats Saturday in the drizzling rain.
And this was a big one.
Though it wasn’t necessarily a must-win for Wenatchee, had Eastmont won, “they were sitting pretty to win league,” Panthers head coach John Springer said Monday morning. “But now we have a three-way tie and we all have to play each other.”
Plus, it’s a huge confidence boost for the Panthers, who were coming off a tough stretch with losses to Cashmere and Davis.
“It’s definitely a boost, we were in full health for the first time in a couple of weeks and it was exciting to see,” Springer said. “We weren’t sure what was going wrong with two losses in our last four, but we looked good and played well. Now we have to bring that same start against Moses Lake Tuesday.”
Saturday’s game started off pretty even. Both teams were able to generate some chances but neither gone one in the back of the net in the opening 40 minutes. But within the first five minutes of the second half, Maddy Smith got Wenatchee on the board. The Wildcats answered back minutes later though.
“We hoped we’d be able to hold them off, but we’re susceptible against the counter-attack,” Springer said. “Eastmont played a nice freekick that one of the girls lobbed over the top to Megan Chandler, who hit a beautiful chip over our goalie. Just like that, it was 1-1.”
Though the lead was short-lived the Panthers jumped back on top around the 65th minute. Halle Stegeman made a nice run down the sideline to create space and then drove a low cross in front of the goal, which deflected off a Wildcat defender into the net. Smith then scored her second goal of the match to seal the win.
“I remember thinking it was going to be a long seven or eight minutes to hold Eastmont off,” Springer said. “But we played a ball across the middle and Maddy, with her left foot, blasted a shot to the upper corner. Eastmont keeper, Kora Fry was all over it but the ball was placed perfectly in the corner so she couldn’t get to it.”
The Panthers played defensively the rest of match to close out the win.
Wenatchee heads to Moses Tuesday to take on the Chiefs in what will ultimately determine who is in first place heading into the final couple of weeks. Though Eastmont, Wenatchee and Moses Lake all have two league losses, the Panthers are ahead in points with 22 — the Wildcats are in second with 20 and the Chiefs are in third with 19.
“Moses typically gets stronger as the season goes on, so we expect them to throw everything they got at us,” Springer said. “Hopefully we come out with the same energy we brought to Saturday’s game, start fast and make things happen early.”
Eastmont will remain at home Tuesday for their game against the winless Sunnyside Grizzlies. Kickoff for Wenatchee is at 6 p.m., and 7 p.m., for Eastmont.