WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panther football team fell to 1-3 on the season and 0-2 in Big 9 play with a 20-10 defeat on Friday night against Sunnyside.
“We let it slip through our fingers. We’ve had trouble in the second half this year and it reared its ugly head again,” said Wenatchee head coach Scott Devereaux.
Wenatchee started the game with sophomore Jacob Devereaux at quarterback and featured a tight formation with seniors Camden Loidhamer and Silas St John in the backfield.
On their first possession, Wenatchee used a strong running attack to drive to midfield but was forced to punt. After the defense held the Grizzlies to three and out, the Panther offense, using mainly a ground attack, drove 65-yards in 15 plays for a 30-yard field goal by junior Alex Sanchez.
Wenatchee led 3-0 with 8:31 before the half.
Next Sunnyside possession, the Grizzlies drove to midfield but the Panther defense held, thanks to a personal foul penalty.
Wenatchee went three and out and Sunnyside took over at their own 38-yard line with 3:54 remaining in the half. Two plays later, quarterback Logan Rodriguez hit Noah McNair in the flat and he was able to elude a defender and run 68-yards to the end zone.
Sunnyside led 7-3 with 3:32 left in the half.
The Panthers were unable to mount an attack and were forced to punt. Sunnyside went for it on fourth and six at their own 37 and failed.
Wenatchee took over at the Sunnyside 37 yard line with only 49 seconds remaining in the half. The first play, after a 5-yard offside penalty, Devereaux hit junior Camden Zimmerman at the Grizzly 14-yard line.
After a pass interference penalty pushed the ball to the 7-yard line, Loidhamer rushed to the 1-yard line with 15 seconds remaining. Wenatchee called timeout. Then Loidhamer finished off the drive with another strong run for the touchdown.
Wenatchee led 10-7 at the half.
“We made quite a few mistakes, personnel issues. Got behind the sticks a little bit and that hurt us. We have five games and a lot of football left and a lot of fight left in these guys. We’re going to continue to get better,” Devereaux said.
Sunnyside started the second half with a 61-yard drive for the score. Using mostly a passing attack, the Grizzlies marched for the touchdown in nine plays, as Rodriguez connected with Brent Maldonado for the score.
Sunnyside led 13-10 after missing the extra point.
Wenatchee had a terrific drive down the Sunnyside 9-yard line but back-to-back penalties pushed them back to the 19. Next play, Devereaux rolls right and fires into the end zone only to be intercepted.
Sunnyside was able to mount another drive in the fourth quarter with running back Myles Newhouse leading the way. On the Panther 24-yard line, Rodriguez connected with Maldonado with a beautiful pass to the corner of the end zone.
Sunnyside led 20-10 with 7:31 remaining.
Wenatchee was forced to go for it on fourth down on their next possession, but Devereaux was sacked, giving Sunnyside the ball at the Panther 33-yard line.
But the Panther defense held as the Grizzlies gave the ball up on downs, giving Wenatchee the ball back at their own 26-yard line. Time was running short though, with 4:56 remaining.
The Panthers were unable to get the offense going, again failing on fourth down. Sunnyside took over at the Wenatchee 23-yard line with 2:44 remaining.
Once again, the Wenatchee defense held the Grizzlies out of the end zone. Sunnyside gave the ball up on downs at the Panther 14-yard line with 1:32 remaining in the game.
Wenatchee tried again to drive for the score, but unfortunately, time ran out.
Devereaux was proud of the way his defense held tough all night.
“The defense played really well. In the second half we gave up a couple of touchdowns but offensively we weren’t helping them out much. When we have one or two guys dinged up and out we have real problems filling those shoes because we’re so thin,” he said.
Senior Camden Loidhamer, filling in for the injured Blake McGuire, had one heck of a game, rushing for 123 yards and one touchdown.
“He’s our most physical, powerful guy we have. Blake was not able to suit up so Camden got some reps at running back this week. Carried the load. Played almost every snap of defense too. The kid is a warrior,” Devereaux said.
Jacob Devereaux was 6-for-16 passing for 47 yards.
Senior Myles Newhouse rushed for 82 yards for the Grizzlies. Rodriguez was 17-for-26 for 238 yards.
Sunnyside improves to 3-1 with the win. The Grizzlies are 1-0 in conference play. Next up for Wenatchee is a game at Davis next Friday.
“I’m frustrated for the kids. I’m angry. They worked hard this week. You could see it in the first half. We're struggling right now,” he said.