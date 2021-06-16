spotlight
Panthers shine in final home quad against Ike and Davis
Zach Johnson
Sports Reporter
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Read More
Most Popular
-
Prep Friday | Cashmere girls-boys survive late push by Royal, secure fourth win this week
-
Cashmere Boys dump Omak by 36 to secure 22nd straight CTL victory
-
Long drops 37 as Wenatchee nips Eastmont in OT thriller
-
Cashmere girls stomp Omak by 40 Thursday night
-
From Husky Stadium to the ‘Seven Summits’, Mark Pattison is always climbing
-
Russell Wilson and his clichés are back — and so, apparently, is his commitment to the Seahawks
-
Will Rod Brind’Amour be the team’s first coach? When will Seattle’s jerseys be unveiled?
-
Cashmere falls behind early, gets blown out at home against Warden
-
Prep Saturday | Eastmont boys battle to 17-point win over Ike
-
Prep Tuesday | Chelan holds on in the fourth quarter to beat Cascade by 18