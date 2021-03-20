EAST WENATCHEE — Game two went to Wenatchee.
The Panthers were able to hold the prolific Wildcats’ offense scoreless — something no other team has done this season — and netted a goal in each half to win 2-nil over their cross-bridge rival Saturday, leveling the season series at a game apiece.
Wenatchee had a little extra help on the sideline with former head coach John Springer coming out to assist Olivia Doerr, who filled in for David Vasquez.
“I played for him my senior year and our AD, (Jim Beeson) thought who better to help out and volunteer than the girls' old coach,” Doerr said. “He’s a great guy to have around.”
The Panthers could hardly contain their excitement after getting the win, Doerr included, as she nearly ran out onto the field prematurely following a whistle in stoppage time — which she initially thought was the final whistle but was ultimately a call for a free-kick. But who could blame her?
It’s not often a former player gets to coach for her former team (of not that long ago) against her former rival. So it was a special win for Doerr, as well as for the seniors.
“This game was personal for our seniors,” Doerr said. “They’ve dealt with so much adversity they deserved this. They played for each other today, and it showed.”
Saturday’s game was as tight as it gets. Neither team really gave an inch, Wenatchee was just able to convert on two of their chances. Senior captain Yareli Sanchez-Blanco opened the scoring in the 30th minute, dribbling through a host of Wildcats before hooking a shot low and to the far post. Eastmont keeper Kora Fry had no chance to stop.
Wenatchee’s Halle Stegeman cracked a couple of nice shots from distance but one clanked off the crossbar and the other was directly at Fry, who had a busy afternoon. Eastmont was able to get a few balls through the Wenatchee backline, but the Wildcats could not find that final touch to generate a quality shot on frame.
Both Jayden Brown and Megan Chandler, who have been nearly unstoppable the past few weeks, were held in check for most of the match. The Panthers just didn’t give the two seniors any room to breathe when they were on the ball.
“That was our gameplan,” Doerr said. “Watching film, we realized that as long as we took (Brown and Chandler) away we could take away their attack. So we marked them tight every time and didn’t allow them any room to work with.”
Eastmont tried to dial up the pressure at the start of the second half but much of the half was spent battling for possession.
Wenatchee eventually added a second goal in the 71st minute after sophomore Olivia Harle bodied in a cross that was lofted into the box near Fry. A few of the Wildcats defenders protested to the head ref initially, claiming that it was a handball but the ref disagreed.
The Wildcats had a few nice shots in the closing minutes, but Panthers keeper Nyah Hughes stoned everything that came her way and Wenatchee was able to hold on for the 2-nil win.
After the loss, Eastmont head coach Vidal Hurtado said he felt the girls gave in a little bit to the pressure of the game.
“We talked about it prior to the game, win or lose, I wanted us to stick to our identity,” he said. “Wenatchee was able to push us away from that. No one wanted to make a mistake and we gave too many opportunities defensively, too many free-kicks and too much overcommitting.
“It’s hard to get away from that in these types of games, but we weren’t able to create opportunities. We just weren’t on it, bottom line. But that’s ok, sometimes we have to give ourselves room to grow, and that’s what we did today.”
Both teams begin their CTL swing Tuesday with Wenatchee taking on Cascade at home and Eastmont playing Cashmere at Eastmont Stadium. Kickoff in both games is at 7 p.m.