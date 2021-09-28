WENATCHEE — Coming off Saturday’s deflating 1-nil loss to Eastmont, the Panthers needed a solid response Tuesday against Davis.
They got it.
Wenatchee (5-2) scored a pair of goals in the opening seven minutes, twice more in the second half and earned their fourth clean sheet of the season in a 4-0 win over the Pirates.
“I thought it was a great response,” Wenatchee head coach David Vasquez said. “It just goes to show what we can produce when we keep it simple.”
The Panthers dialed up the pressure off the opening kick and generated a few quick shots before getting one through in the sixth minute. Junior forward Masyn Heggem drove toward the end line and floated a cross to Olivia Harle, who bodied a shot into the back of the net. Harle then assisted Talia Hurst for the Panthers’ second goal one minute later.
Wenatchee pushed for a third goal but over the last 15-20 minutes of the half, the Panthers started to get a little careless with possession and the Pirates took advantage. Davis nearly scored twice, once in the 20th minute as Vanessa Lugo ripped a quality shot from inside the 18 that clanked off the crossbar. The other came off a free-kick from just outside the box in the 27th minute but Wenatchee keeper Ana Jarecki made a brilliant save.
“It’s super tough to stay focused when you’re not getting a ton of action, but you have to be ready at a moment's notice, and she does,” Vasquez said. “At West Valley, she had one of the most amazing saves I’ve ever seen from any high school keeper, male or female. It was a full-extension save at the upper v; the opposing coach came over and congratulated her after the game, which I think just speaks volumes.”
Wenatchee re-established its offense in the second half. The Panthers, behind senior Halle Stegeman, started to build a consistent attack from the back and feed through balls to runners knifing through the Pirates’ back-four.
Sophomore Piper Davidson played a fantastic half. The midfielder was able to find space at will and scored both of the Panthers’ second-half goals. Davidson scored the first from just inside the box in the 66th minute and then her second off a give-and-go with Ava Coble in the 73rd.
“That first goal was impressive,” Vasquez said. “Once again getting the assist from Halle, who five yards into our own territory sends the ball with the perfect amount of pace for Piper to run it down and have the composure to keep it low on the ground. It was a beautiful finish.
“Her second goal was nice as well, playing off Ava with the give-and-go and then getting on her motorcycle through the 18. That burst of speed is what we need. But overall, I thought we played very well defensively and got a lot of production out of Olivia at attacking-mid and Halle at defensive-mid.”
The Panthers have a few days to rest and recuperate before traveling to Moses Lake on Saturday to take on the Chiefs in what should be a competitive game. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.