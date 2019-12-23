WENATCHEE — The Panthers, coming off a tough loss against Davis, were ready to self-correct their season when they faced the Sunnyside Grizzlies Saturday night.
Wenatchee beat Sunnyside twice last season and kept the tradition going, running away with a 22 point victory 62-40.
It was obvious before the first whistle that Wenatchee had the height and they took advantage, feeding Chase Loidhamer in the post early. But Sunnyside responded with Ethan Copeland sinking his first two shots to give the Grizzlies a 5-4 lead.
Sunnyside did a great job of taking away the post and clogging up the key, which forced Garrett Long to take over; beating his man and sinking a shot from the elbow to give the Panthers back the lead. Wenatchee kept it going from there and went on an 11-2 run to close out the quarter.
Wenatchee’s press pestered Sunnyside into turnovers and they took advantage of the opportunities. Sunnyside got a little spark from Copeland just before half when he hit a deep three to cut the deficit to seven heading into the half.
The third quarter saw Wenatchee at their best.
They scored 18 points in this quarter and held Sunnyside to just two. Wenatchee finished the third with an 11-0 run to lead 49-26.
“I thought we had a great third quarter,” said Wenatchee Boys Head Coach Travis Williams. “We played well as a team. I thought we defended well and shut the door on them.”
Wenatchee kept at it in the fourth, but so did Sunnyside, who outscored the Panthers by one in the quarter. But it wasn’t enough.
“(Sunnyside) is a young team,” said Williams. “They are outsized but they got two explosive players. They played hard. We had the advantage inside and I thought Chase did a good job of staying active.”
Wenatchee’s Long finished with 22 points and Chase and Camden Loidhamer added 15 and 13 respectively. Sunnyside’s Copeland had 21.
Wenatchee is 1-1 in league and 3-4 overall. Sunnyside is 1-2 in league and 2-6 overall.
Wenatchee plays Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Lewiston, ID for the Avista Holiday Tourney.
Girls
The Panthers have shown a lot of improvement in their first few games and were poised to grab their first win of the season against Sunnyside Saturday night.
Wenatchee had a slow start but snapped out of it in the second quarter to take the lead until Sunnyside went on a run in the final quarter to eke out a 45-35 win.
Wenatchee started the game a little flat but Sunnyside was able to build a lead quick after Analyssa Maldonado drained a 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies a 6-0 lead. Sunnyside bumped the lead to eight after nabbing a steal and scoring on the fastbreak.
Seeing that his team needed a reset, Wenatchee Girls Head Coach Pat Loftus called an early time out. Whatever he said during that 30 seconds was the magic ingredient; it shook the Panthers out of their funk.
Wenatchee’s hustle picked up and they pushed the ball down the court in transitions. They shut down any dribble penetration and forced Sunnyside to shoot, which worked in their favor because for a while, they rarely hit their mark. Wenatchee finished the quarter down 16-8.
The second quarter was big for Wenatchee as the Panthers momentum and intensity increased until they were back within one after Emily Redman ripped the ball through her defender —creating space — drove baseline and drained a jumper to make it 16-15.
“The girls responded really well in the second and third quarter,” said Loftus.
Wenatchee’s defense only allowed two points this quarter. Wenatchee brought the deficit to one again when Whitney Crawley hit a pair of free-throws and then took the lead with less than a minute left after Kristen Sanford stole the ball, was fouled and made both free-throws.
Wenatchee’s momentum carried into the third quarter where Sunnyside kept it close until the Panthers went on an 8-2 run in the final three minutes ending on a high note when Kristina Blauman found Redman behind the arc in the corner and somehow banked it in before the buzzer to give Wenatchee a 32-24 lead.
Sunnyside started the final quarter hot and went on a 10-0 run to regain the lead 34-32.
Wenatchee snagged it back when, after breaking the press, Redman hit a three 35-34. But, unfortunately, that would be the Panthers only basket of the quarter as Sunnyside went on another 11-0 run, largely fueled by free-throws, to finish the night.
“We did a good job withstanding Sunnyside throughout the game,” said Loftus. “But they had too big a run in the fourth quarter and we weren’t able to counter.”
Wenatchee’s Blauman finished with 10 points and Redman added 8. Wenatchee is 0-2 in league and 0-6 overall. Sunnyside is 3-0 in league and 6-2 overall.
Wenatchee plays Thursday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. in Lewiston, ID in the Avista Holiday Tourney.
