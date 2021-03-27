Wenatchee rebounded from its morning loss to Chelan and swept the visiting Eastmont Wildcats (25-19, 25-4, 25-21) in what was the Panthers Senior Night Saturday evening at Wenatchee High School.
“We talked about that Chelan match afterward, I was proud with how they battled in the first two sets,” Wenatchee head coach Marni McMahon said. “We’re not as experienced as them and they battled well. They did roll over a little in the third set and we talked about finding that grit and grind to compete. I think they did a great job of coming dialed in against Eastmont.”
Taking the second set as a complete anomaly, it was a very competitive match, with both teams trading runs throughout.
Eastmont kept the score close throughout the set but Wenatchee just had too much power behind sophomore Ashton McMahon and junior Addison Schulz. McMahon paced the Panthers with six kills in the first set and really brought the heat on her attempts. And Schulz offered a perfect counter in the middle or on the other side of the court.
Wenatchee burst out to a 17-0 lead in the second set behind junior Irelyn Branam, who recorded three aces in the match. With that kind of lead, the set was pretty much over. Wenatchee traded a few points but won by 21 points.
Eastmont was able to flush away the second set and battled with Wenatchee in the third. Even though they dropped the first four points, the Wildcats eventually knotted the score at 6-6 and later went on a five-point to pull within two points at 18-16. But Wenatchee held on to complete the sweep and level the season series.
It was a bittersweet ending for a few of the Panthers, who played their last game on the Wenatchee High School gym — and only got to do so a few times this season.
“We talked about that and I pulled the seniors aside because the last game on your home course, that one sticks with you as an athlete,” McMahon said. “You want to be on the ‘W’ side that night.”
“I wish we had six more weeks. If we can grow this much in five weeks imagine what six more weeks would do. We’re starting to get to the point of figuring it out and we’ve made huge improvements from week one to now.”
The Panthers lost their first two games of the season, including a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Eastmont. But the Panthers have lost only one match since.
Wenatchee will close its season next Saturday at Ephrata High School against the Tigers and Moses Lake Chiefs. First serve against Ephrata is at 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., against Moses Lake.
“We just need to control the tempo of the game,” McMahon said. “We’re physically getting to the point where we can get on runs on teams. My hope is to go out, play our game and end the season with two wins.”
Eastmont ends its season Wednesday against Ephrata. First serve is at 7 p.m.
Stats: Wenatchee — Ashton McMahon (10 kills, ace), Addison Schulz (10 kills, block), Abby Black (7 kills), Alex Toth (6 kills).