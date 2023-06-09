210908-newslocal-spawning.JPG
Buy Now

A spring Chinook salmon spawns in Icicle Creek near the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery. 

 World file photo/Mike Bonnicksen

LEAVENWORTH — The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced on its website that as of “one hour before the official sunrise on Friday, June 9 to one hour after the official sunset on Thursday, June 30, 2023” a section of the Wenatchee River has opened the “retention of hatchery spring Chinook salmon.”

That specific section of the river starts “from the Hwy. 2 Bridge crossing the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth to the upstream point of the confluence with the Icicle River and from that point to a line perpendicular with the Wenatchee River to the opposite riverbank that is adjacent to the Leavenworth Golf Course.”



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com