LEAVENWORTH — The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife announced on its website that as of “one hour before the official sunrise on Friday, June 9 to one hour after the official sunset on Thursday, June 30, 2023” a section of the Wenatchee River has opened the “retention of hatchery spring Chinook salmon.”
That specific section of the river starts “from the Hwy. 2 Bridge crossing the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth to the upstream point of the confluence with the Icicle River and from that point to a line perpendicular with the Wenatchee River to the opposite riverbank that is adjacent to the Leavenworth Golf Course.”
The listed rules are:
Daily limit 3 hatchery Chinook. Minimum size 12”. Release all other salmon.
Mandatory retention of hatchery Chinook (must keep first 3 legally landed hatchery Chinook).
Selective Gear Rules in effect, except bait is allowed (up to 3 single point barbless hooks per line and knotless net are required).
Night closure in effect.
Motorized vessels are not allowed on the Wenatchee River (Chelan Co. ordinance 7.20.190).
Two pole fishing is not allowed.
They also indicated that the “daily limits are not waterbody specific. If you are fishing in both the Wenatchee River and Icicle River, your daily limit is 3 Chinook total for the day, not 3 from each area. This fishery will be monitored closely and could potentially close at any time if ESA impacts rates are met, the non-treaty harvest share is met, and/or if additional broodstock are needed. Anglers are advised to check the WDFW website for updates.”
The reason for this new action is that the “In-season run size forecasts indicate sufficient numbers of both hatchery and wild spring Chinook are available to expand recreational harvest opportunities while remaining within Endangered Species Act (ESA) impact rates on wild fish.
“Fishers must have a current Washington fishing license, appropriate to the fishery. Check the WDFW "Fishing in Washington" rules pamphlet for details on definitions and regulations. Fishing rules are subject to change. Check the WDFW Fishing hotline for the latest rule information at 360-902-2500, press 2 for recreational rules. For the Shellfish Rule Change hotline call 360-796-3215 or toll free 1-866-880-5431.”
For more information, you can also contact Travis Maitland, District 7 Fish Biologist at 509-665-3337 or Chad Jackson, Region 2 Fish Program manager at 509-754-4624.
