Tom Murphy (copy)

Catcher Tom Murphy warms up for practice during spring training in Peoria, AZ. 

 Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

PEORIA, Ariz. — No one in baseball is having more fun than Tom Murphy this spring.

The Mariners veteran catcher missed almost the entire 2022 season because of a shoulder injury that eventually required surgery in June.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?