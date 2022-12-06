EAST WENATCHEE — There is plenty for George Juarez to be excited about as the high school basketball season gets under way.
First, he’s got the Big Nine Conference’s best player back in guard Eamon Monahan.
He’s got a team that can score points.
And Juarez, beginning his fifth season as Eastmont’s head basketball coach, knows the Big Nine.
First, let’s get to Monahan.
He was the Big Nine Conference Player of the Year last season as a junior, playing at shooting guard, but also equally adept at point guard.
Monahan averaged 21 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3 assists last season for the Wildcats, who were 6-5 in Big Nine play and 13-7 overall.
Monahan, now a senior, was also on the Big Nine’s All-Defensive team as a junior.
Juarez really likes his game.
“He has good range on his jump shot, as well as he can drive as effectively to his right as he can to his left,” said Juarez. “Some of his additional strengths include great effort, great hustle, he’s great under pressure, leads by example. Of all the players I’ve coached to date, he is one of the hardest working, focused, determined players I’ve coached.”
But Monahan won’t just make this a one-man show this season for the Wildcats.
“While Eamon will be one of the primary players options, we do have several players who we will depend on as well,” said Juarez.
They include Reece Gallaher and Seth Stone.
“(They’re) perimeter players with great range on their jump shot, as well as having the ability to drive the seams to the rim,” Juarez said.
Cade Schindele will be the team’s floor general who can hit the outside jump shot.
“Our rebounding and interior presence will be handled by Adrien Ruffins, Kellen Leonard and Andy Hobson,” added Juarez.
Newcomer Austin Ruffins is also expected to play multiple roles for Juarez as well.
“We expect all players to be offensive-minded, since our offense is not specifically designed for any one player,” said Juarez.
That was evident in the team’s opener Nov. 26, when the Wildcats scored 107 points in a win over Hanford.
Once again, a George Juarez-coached team will play up-tempo offensively. But the Wildcats can execute in the half-court sets.
The Wildcats will play defense well, primarily man-to-man with an occasional mix of zones.
Juarez believes his team can battle for the Big Nine title.
But he also sees Davis, coached by his brother Eli Juarez, as a tough team to beat.
“My brother’s team is young, but has a group of varsity experienced players that are very athletic and shoot the basketball extremely well,” said Juarez. “Additionally, no brotherly bias here, Eli does a great job coaching his teams to perform their best.”
George Juarez also mentions West Valley — with its good talent and size — and Sunnyside, with almost everybody back, as other teams to watch this season.
With only two returning varsity players at Eastmont, Juarez will need his team to learn to play together and the players to understand their roles — especially when Big Nine play gets under way.
“This team has a great work ethic that is also committed, passionate and knowledgeable when it comes to basketball,” said Juarez. “They are also very respectful young men who treat others with dignity and kindness.”
Above all, this pleases Juarez the most.
“Bottom line, I coach basketball second,” he said. “My first coaching responsibility is coaching young men. I look forward to seeing young kids come into our program and not only develop their basketball skills, but more importantly develop into young men who will become better sons, brothers, students, people.
“And some day, better husbands, fathers, grandfathers, etc. That is what excites me.”
Eastmont varsity roster (as of Nov. 30)
Leiden Bronson, 6-2, post, senior; Reece Gallaher, 6-1, wing, senior; Andy Hobson, 6-4, wing, junior; Kellen Leonard, 6-3, post, senior; Eamon Monahan, 6-1, guard, senior; Diego Robles, 6-2, post, senior; Adrien Ruffins, 6-4, post, junior; Austin Ruffins, 6-1, wing, senior; Cade Schindele, 5-9, guard, senior; Kyle Smith, 6-0, wing, senior; Seth Stone, 6-0, guard, senior.
Eastmont 2022-23 schedule
Nov. 26 — Eastmont 107, Hanford 72
Nov. 29 — Ellensburg 67, Eastmont 59
Dec. 2 — NORTH CREEK, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 6 — OTHELLO, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 10 — LAKE STEVENS, 4 p.m.
Dec. 13 — DAVIS, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17 — at Wenatchee, 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 19-21 — EASTMONT TOURNAMENT
Jan. 6 — SUNNYSIDE, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 — at Eisenhower, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 10 — WENATCHEE, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13 — WEST VALLEY-YAKIMA, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 — at Moses Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21 — at Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 — WENATCHEE, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 — at Sunnyside, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 — EISENHOWER, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 10 — at West Valley-Yakima, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11 — MOSES LAKE, 6:30 p.m.