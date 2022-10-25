FOXBORO — As expected, Mac Jones returned to start for the Patriots on Monday night.

His recovery from a high ankle sprain was more or less complete at four weeks, right on schedule. He had practiced all week with the starting offense. Monday’s opening coin toss dictated possession belonged to the Patriots, and so the ball was his.



