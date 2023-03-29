SUNNYSIDE — The Big Nine girls' golf POD 2 was held at Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside Wednesday afternoon and Eastmont didn’t just show up, they finished the day with two personal bests and the top individual score.

“Some of the girls had some challenges out there,” said Eastmont Head Coach Pat Welch. “But overall it was great.”



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

