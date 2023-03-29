SUNNYSIDE — The Big Nine girls' golf POD 2 was held at Black Rock Creek Golf Course in Sunnyside Wednesday afternoon and Eastmont didn’t just show up, they finished the day with two personal bests and the top individual score.
“Some of the girls had some challenges out there,” said Eastmont Head Coach Pat Welch. “But overall it was great.”
Eastmont had the lowest accumulative team score — 403. Wenatchee placed third after Moses Lake with a score of 470.
Kyndal Reasor shot the best individual score, 94, for Eastmont and the event. She and Kaitlyn Linebarier shot personal bests to lift the Wildcats throughout the day. Linebarier scored 117.
“Kyndal had her best match ever,” Welch said. “She had only played 18 holes four times in her life, and she shot a 94.”
After Reasor, Lily Weigel, Cloe Roberts, and Wenatchee’s Jaycie Moubray all scored a 99 to fill out the top four scores. Three Wildcats made the shortlist.
Layni Schmutzler and Savanna Phillips shot 111 and 126 respectively to fill out Eastmont’s team score.
For Wenatchee, Finnley Otley scored a 112, Mae Eiffert scored a 134, Ella Johnson scored a 125, and Ella Gebers finished with a 149.
“We’re happy to win another match,” Welch said. “And looking forward to recharging during spring break.”
Eastmont hosts the next POD at the Rock Island Golf Course on April 11 at noon.
