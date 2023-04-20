PESHASTIN — Cascade hosted the NCW Small Schools Track Invite on Tuesday and the track must have been fast and field downhill because countless personal records were achieved.
Aside from the host school Cashmere, Waterville, Entiat, Cascade Christian (Wenatchee), and Liberty Bell competed at the event. The top finishes for local schools in each event were as follows.
For the boys’ track events, Cashmere’s Genaro Reyna (11.63) placed first in the 100 meters. Preston Mulanax (11.82) placed second for Waterville, Cascade’s Ezra Week (12.02) placed fifth, and Noah Fogelstrom (13.110 finished 15th for Entiat. For the 200 meters, Logan Collins (24.20) finished first for Cashmere, Mulanax (24.73) placed third for Waterville, Zachary Karnes (25.65) placed fifth for Cascade, and Pedro Arias (28.17), from Entiat, placed 22nd.
For the 400 meters, Cruz Martinez (56.85) finished first for Cascade, Tobie Larson (58.09) placed third for Cashmere, Fernando Hernandez (59.64) placed fifth for Waterville, and Fogelstrom (1:02.49) placed eighth for Entiat. For the 800 meters, Keenan Knoll (2:11.95) finished in first for Cashmere, Martinez (2:17.25) placed fourth for Cascade, and Coby Powers (2:26.90) finished in ninth for Entiat.
For the 1600 meters, Knoll (4:56.17) placed second for Cashmere, Powers (5:22.28) placed fourth for Entiat, and Trygve Myrbo (5:24.20) finished in fifth for Waterville. For the 3200 meters, Garrick Strong (10:52.65) placed second for Cashmere, Elijah Walker (11:52.60) placed third for Cascade, and Mybro (12:36.79) finished fourth for Waterville.
For the 110-meter hurdles, Kaden Miller (15.67) finished first for Cashmere, Ignacio Ayala Ramirez (19.49) placed fourth for Entiat, and Olen Johnson (23.03) placed eighth for Cascade. For the 300-meter hurdles, Miller (42.89), again, finished first for Cashmere, Aiden Tuttle-Groby (45.31) placed second for Cascade, and Christian Santos (46.73) placed fifth for Entiat.
For the 4x100 relay, Cashmere (45.69) finished first with Anthony and Isaac Zavala, Logan Collins, and Genero Reyna. Waterville (47.51) finished in second with Fernando Hernandez, Cole Borden, Abraham Diaz, and Mulanax. Cascade (48.18) placed third with Peyton Adams, William Biebesheimer, Landon Curnutt, and Week. Entiat (48.39) placed fourth with Lucas Martyn, Landon Crutcher, Fogelstrom, and Santos. Cascade Christian (51.76) placed sixth with Mateo Ornelas, Giovanni Ramirez, Tobiah Barry, and Gage Smith.
For the 4x400 relay, Cashmere (3:46.89) placed first with Isaac Zavala, Isaiah Black, Tobie Larson, and Knoll. Three other Cashmere relay teams finished in the top five. Entiat (4:09.42) placed sixth with Monico Valadez, Ramirez, Crutcher, and Santos.
For the boys’ field events and the shot put, Diaz (42 feet, 3 inches) finished first for Waterville, Brody Larson (41 feet 1 1/2 inches) placed second for Cashmere, Quinlan Wilson (32 feet 6 3/4 inches) placed sixth for Cascade, Braedyn Brumback (31 feet, 5 inches) placed eighth for Entiat, and Giovanni Ramirez (27 feet, 8 1/2 inches) placed 19th for Cascade Christian.
For the discus, Diaz (120 feet, 4 1/2 inches) placed first for Waterville, Genero Reyna (110 feet, 6 1/2 inches) placed second for Cashmere, Alden Brooks (109 feet, 6 inches) placed third for Cascade, Brumback (96 feet, 4 inches) placed seventh for Entiat, and Grey Olin (54 feet, 11 1/2 inches) placed 27th for Cascade Christian.
For the javelin, Crutcher (139 feet, 5 inches) placed second for Entiat, Luke Jacobson (127 feet, 2 inches) placed fourth for Cashmere, Ami Coronado (100 feet, 8 inches) placed 10th for Cascade, Aidan Heath (94 feet, 5 inches) placed 14th for Waterville, and Smith (86 feet) placed 21st for Cascade Christian.
For the high jump, Kade Maison (5 feet, 6 inches) finished first for Cashmere, Cascade’s Tuttle-Groby, Adams, and Weeks, and Cashmere’s Lucal Rylaarsdam and Kaden Miller, and Entiat’s Santos all tied for second at 5 feet, 4 inches. Ornelos (5 feet, 2 inches) placed eighth for Cascade Christian. For the long jump, Miller (19 feet, 9 inches) finished first for Cashmere, Week (19 feet, 4 inches) placed second for Cascade, Cole Borden (17 feet, 9 1/2 inches) placed eighth for Waterville, and Lucas Martyn (16 feet, 11 1/2 inches) placed 11th for Entiat.
For the triple jump, Colby Diaz (38 feet, 10 1/2 inches) finished first for Cashmere. Three other Bulldogs rounded out the top four. Martyn (35 feet, 5 1/2 inches) finished fifth for Entiat, and Jonathan Young (33 feet, 3 inches) placed seventh for Cascade. For the pole vault, Michael Acton (10 feet, 6 inches) finished first for Cashmere, and Tuttle-Groby (9 feet) placed third for Cascade.
For the girls’ track events, Cashmere’s Molly Smith (13.36) placed first in the 100 meters, Grace Peterson (13.86) placed second for Entiat, Hannah Nelson (14.02) placed third for Waterville, Elsa Swart (14.02) placed fourth for Cascade, and Jasmine Delp (15.29) placed 18th for Cascade Christian. For the 200 meters, Smith (27.34) finished first for Cashmere with two more Bulldogs rounding out the top three. Teyva Dillon (28.86) placed fourth for Cascade, Peterson (29.19) placed fifth for Entiat, Nelson (29.39) placed sixth for Waterville, and Rachel Scott (37.09) placed 16th for Cascade Christian.
For the 400 meters, Sophia Batanolu (1:12.07) placed second for Cashmere, Jewel Berry LeRoy (1:17.34) placed fourth for Cascade, and Ithzel Avelar (1:19.88) placed fifth for Entiat. For the 800 meters, Ava Courtney (2:37.47) placed first for Cashmere, Alice Farrell (2:42.49) placed second for Cascade, Mya Deford (3:14.93) placed fourth for Waterville, and Miah Davis (3:22.75) placed fifth for Cascade Christian.
For the 1600 meters, Paige Nunnally (5:52.50) placed third for Cascade, Madeline Hammond (6:09.39) placed fourth for Cashmere, and Jada Bodah (7:24.60) placed sixth for Waterville. For the 3200 meters, Farrell (11:25.03) placed first for Cascade with two more Kodiaks rounding out the top three. Kimberly Strong (14:41.68) placed fourth for Cashmere.
For the 100-meter hurdles, Alayna Groce (17.40) placed first for Cashmere, Danielle Totman (18.04) placed second for Cascade, Ava Cummings (18.34) placed third for Waterville, and Zoe Maas (19.57) placed sixth for Entiat. For the 300 meters, Totman (51.39) placed first for Cascade, Allyson Kitchel (51.74) placed second for Cashmere, and Maas (1:01.07) placed eighth for Entiat.
For the 4x100 relay, Cashmere (52.82) placed first with Smith, Erin Irelan, Kitchel, and Kaitlyn Bjorklund. Three other Bulldog relay teams finished in the top five. Entiat (56.81) placed second with Jordan Long, Lilly Guerrero, Bailey Ward, and Peterson. Cascade (1:00.38) placed sixth with Farrell, Nunnally, TillieJane Kate LeRoy, and Jewel Berry LeRoy. A second Kodiak relay team finished seventh.
For the 4x200 relay, Cashmere (1:52.57) finished first with Molly Smith, Kitchel, Bjorklund, and Sadie Smith. The Bulldog’s second relay team finished third. Entiat (2:03.58) placed fourth with Long, Ward, Maas, and Peterson. For the 4x400 relay, Cashmere (4:29.94) finished first with Bjorklund, Brianna Talley, Courtney, and Irelan. The Bulldog’s second relay team finished third. Entiat (5:03.05) placed fourth with Long, Maas, Haley Chism, and Guerrero.
For the girls’ field events and the shot put, Raquel Pedraza (35 feet, 8 1/2 inches) finished first for Cashmere, Shannon Bell (29 feet, 7 3/4 inches) placed second for Entiat, Teagan Sauer (24 feet, 9 1/2 inches) placed third for Cascade, Ady Hetterie (22 feet, 9 1/2 inches) placed sixth for Cascade Christian, and Deford (18 feet, 6 1/2 inches) placed 14th for Waterville.
For the discus, Pedraza (97 feet, 10 inches) finished first for Cashmere, Bell (91 feet, 9 1/2 inches) finished second for Entiat, Mackenzie McLeod (78 feet, 8 inches) placed third for Cascade, Sarah Moniz (60 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and placed eighth for Cascade Christian, and Payton Dunning (49 feet) placed 14th for Waterville.
For the javelin, Pedraza (89 feet), for the third time, finished first for Cashmere, Dillon (78 feet) finished third for Cascade, Long (60 feet, 9 inches) placed sixth for Entiat, and Moniz (55 feet, 7 inches) placed ninth for Cascade Christian.
For the high jump, Naomi Valle (4 feet, 8 inches) placed first for Cashmere, and Jenesis Hetterle (4 feet, 2 inches) placed third for Cascade Christian. For the long jump, Sadie Smith (15 feet, 2 inches) placed first for Cashmere with two other Bulldogs placing in the top three. Ava Cummings (13 feet, 8 inches) placed fourth for Waterville, Kikkan Brine (13 feet, 7 inches) placed sixth for Cascade, and Delp (9 feet, 6 inches) placed 13th for Cascade Christian.
For the triple jump, Sadie Smith (33 feet, 4 1/2 inches) finished first for Cashmere, and Cummings (29 feet, 10 inches) placed third for Waterville. For the pole vault, Courtney (8 feet, 6 inches) finished first for Cashmere, and Meredith Walker (8 feet) finished second for Cascade.
Cascade, Cashmere, Waterville, and Entiat will compete at the Quincy Invitational on Saturday. Cascade Christian will compete in Liberty Bell on Tuesday.