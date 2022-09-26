220927-sports-pete01

Pete Carroll looks at the fourth down situation before deciding to take the points on a field goal in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Seattle. Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times

RENTON — The spring and summer optimism that the change in coaches and schemes would result in a quick fix for the Seahawks defense has turned into a brutal fall reality.

Through three games, the Seahawks of 2022 don’t really look any different on defense than did the teams of 2020 and 2021 even if they are now using a scheme emphasizing 3-4 fronts instead of the old 4-3, a change installed by new coordinator Clint Hurtt, who replaced the fired Ken Norton Jr.