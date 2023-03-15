Pete Carroll (copy)

Seattle Seahawks before the start of a game against the Chicago Bears in last December in Seattle.

 The Seattle Times/Jennifer Buchanan

We have become so conditioned to the start of NFL free agency being a spectator sport for the Seahawks that the news of an actual significant signing Monday seemed like a prank.

Surely it must have been one of those fake Twitter accounts that crop up at times like this, authored by someone named Cob Bondotta. Because that's not how general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll operate.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?