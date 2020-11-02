Among the many reasons Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about Sunday’s 37-27 win over the 49ers is that Seattle got the win despite being pretty severely short-handed — and that he knew reinforcements were coming soon.
Monday during his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, Carroll said the Seahawks should get back two defensive starters for Sunday’s game at Buffalo — defensive end Rasheem Green and strong safety Jamal Adams.
Carroll said last week that Green would need to wait until this week to return from a neck/stinger issue, and on his show Monday, Carroll confirmed Green is expected back.
He also said of Adams, who has missed four games with a groin injury, that “he’s going to go full practice this week.” Carroll hedged just slightly on Adams for sure playing Sunday, though, noting that he needs to avoid any setbacks in practice. But assuming that happens then Adams should be back.
Seattle should also get another starting-caliber defensive player this week with Carlos Dunlap expected to be eligible to practice by Wednesday assuming he passes the league’s COVID-19 testing protocol.
The news was iffier about starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Carroll said his concussion is no longer a real issue but that his hamstring is. “Got a little hamstring,” Carroll said. “We’ll see how that goes.”
Carroll wasn’t asked about nickel corner Ugo Amadi, who also sat out with a hamstring injury, or Benson Mayowa, who was out with an ankle. But if either or both of them can return, the Seahawks could basically add five starting-caliber players to their defense this week.
Both Green and Dunlap will have to be added to the 53-player roster and the Seahawks figure to have some tough decisions over the next day or so.
And they could add another in tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, if they decide to elevate him off the practice squad this week and Mychal Kendricks also remains on the practice squad.
The running-back situation remains murky as Carroll said he didn’t know yet whether Chris Carson (foot) or Carlos Hyde (hamstring) will make it back this week, though he said Carson “feels a lot better already” on Monday.
Carroll said Hyde’s hamstring injury is the kind that “typically takes 10 days” or so to recover from, so he said the team will have a much better idea where he is at midweek.
But Carroll said Travis Homer, who was able to play seven snaps Sunday despite a bruised knee, should be able to play more against the Bills.
Carroll said Homer came out for pregame “like he needed a cane” but that he gutted it out to play some and “saved us a little bit.” (Carroll said the next option at tailback would have been fullback Nick Bellore.)
Rookie DeeJay Dallas got the start with Carson and Hyde out and played 54 of 68 offensive snaps.
Seattle is expected to add 2016 fifth-round pick Alex Collins to the practice squad this week as depth once he clears COVID-19 protocol.
And at some point over the next few weeks the Seahawks could also add Rashaad Penny, their first-round pick in 2018, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list recovering from knee surgery.
Carroll said Penny “is really close” but said he is now in “that final push” to show he can perform football moves on the knee such as running and cutting and changing direction. “Just a matter of getting over the hump,” Carroll said.