Pete Carroll (copy)

A year ago, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks had just wrapped up a disappointing season with a win in Arizona. Now, the Seahawks face considerably higher expectations, and a series of offseason questions.

 The Seattle Times/Dean Rutz

RENTON — To understand how far the Seahawks have come, just think back to one year ago.

They had endured a depressing 7-10 season, were on the verge of firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and had begun internal discussions that resulted in the trade of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson on March 8. There were pervasive questions about whether Pete Carroll, at age 70, was still in tune with the modern game.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.