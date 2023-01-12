220604-sports-carroll01 (copy)

Pete Carroll points out some of the Seahawk faithful crowding the southwest corner of the end zone as he emerges from the tunnel before the game against Tennessee at Lumen Field in Seattle. 

 Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times

RENTON — After Sunday's victory over the Rams, Seahawks veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin offered what might be the best explanation ever given about coach Pete Carroll's ability to get his players to buy into whatever lofty vision he's selling.

"Pete has a way of getting you in here, and he looks at you with those blue eyes, and it feels like he's looking through your soul," said Irvin, who played on Seattle's Super Bowl championship team in 2013 and returned to the Seahawks for the second time this past October.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

