BUFFALO, N.Y. — Once again, the Kraken bench wasn't messing with a winning formula. And once again, Martin Jones was one of the ingredients. Veteran goaltender Jones, brought in before the season to back up Philipp Grubauer — at least until holdover Chris Driedger recovered from knee surgery — has 26 starts to Grubauer's 13 at one game shy of the season's halfway point.

Part of that is due to Grubauer's lower-body injury, and part of it was going with the hot hand. The Kraken had won five straight as of Monday, all with Jones in net. A back-to-back — with international travel, no less — secured Grubauer his first start since Dec. 30. He stopped 32 of 35 shots Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres and improved to 4-7-1 on the season.



