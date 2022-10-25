SPORTS-YANKEES-FACE-BIG-COACHING-STAFF-33-NJA.jpg

Hugs all around for Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. as the Astros celebrate its sweep of the New York Yankees in the ALCS on Sunday. The Astros won, 6-5, and will play the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series starting Friday.

 Andrew Mills

The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3.

The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League's final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1.



