Hugs all around for Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. as the Astros celebrate its sweep of the New York Yankees in the ALCS on Sunday. The Astros won, 6-5, and will play the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series starting Friday.
The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3.
The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League's final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1.
Next up is a return to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will face the Houston Astros, who swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS 4-0. During the regular season, the Astros compiled 106 wins, the second-highest in all of MLB (Los Angeles Dodgers won 111 games).
When does the World Series begin?
The World Series is scheduled to start on Friday, Oct. 28. Similar to the NLCS, the Phillies will begin the World Series on the road for the first two games before returning to Citizens Bank Park on Halloween. The Phillies will play Games 3 to 5 in South Philadelphia before hitting the road again, if the series goes that far.
Philadelphia beat Houston on Oct. 3 to punch their ticket into the postseason. The Phillies only played three games against the Astros, and lost the final two games of the season against Houston after locking up the final NL wild-card spot.
What channel will broadcast the World Series?
No surprises on the broadcast side.
Fox, which has carried every Phillies game this postseason, will broadcast the World Series. Fox has been the home of the World Series since 2000, and their current contract with MLB runs through the 2028 season.
That means Joe Davis and John Smoltz will continue to call Phillies games on Fox throughout the World Series.
The games will also air in Spanish on TV on Fox Deportes.
Full 2022 World Series schedule
Game 1: Phillies at Astros, Friday, Oct. 28, 5:03 p.m. Pacific (Fox)
Game 2: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Oct. 29, 5:03 p.m. Pacific (Fox)
Game 3: Astros at Phillies, Monday, Oct. 31, 5:03 p.m. Pacific (Fox)
Game 4: Astros at Phillies, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5:03 p.m. Pacific (Fox)
Game 5: Astros at Phillies, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 5:03 p.m. Pacific (Fox)
Game 6: Phillies at Astros, Friday, Nov. 4, 5:03 p.m. Pacific (Fox)
Game 7: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, Nov. 5, 5:03 p.m. Pacific (Fox)
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone