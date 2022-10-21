SPORTS-PHILLIES-TAKE-21-LEAD-NLCS-2-PHI.jpg

Jean Segura hits a two-run single in the fourth inning of Game 3 to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead.

 Jose F. Moreno/Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — The San Diego Padres took advantage of what the Philadelphia Phillies handed them but managed nothing else in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

A 4-2 loss Friday night left them down two games to one with two more to play at Citizens Bank Park. They need at least one win in the next two days to get the series back to San Diego for a Game 6 on Monday.



