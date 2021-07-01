WENATCHEE — The Pickles (9-8) just seem to have the AppleSox (8-12) number this season.
After Wednesday’s 7-2 victory at Paul Thomas Sr., Portland has bested Wenatchee in four of five games and outscored the AppleSox 43-10 — though Tuesday’s 17-3 loss skews the margin a skosh.
The AppleSox have struggled at the plate so far this series and mustered just two hits Wednesday. Pickles starter Bradley McVay had a no-hitter going through four innings before giving up a double to Zach Toglia with one out in the fifth but got out of the inning unscathed.
Wenatchee left 11 men on base and failed to put up much of an offensive threat until the seventh inning. The AppleSox loaded the bases after Garret Cutting, Enzo Apodaca and Dakota Duffalo all drew a free pass but Adam Grob struck out looking to end the inning.
Portland built its lead gradually. The Pickles got on the board in the first after left fielder Matt Jew cranked a two-out home run over the right field fence off AppleSox starter Logan Mercado. The Pickles added a second run in the second and two more in the fourth inning after Ivan Luna, Connor Henriques and Leo Mosby notched three straight hits.
Jared Engman relieved Mercado in the fifth and pitched well in relief. He had some life on his fastball and paired it with a tight slider that kept hitters off balance. Engman just left a few pitches up in the zone and paid for it. Luna crushed a (2-1) fastball over the right field fence in the sixth to give Portland a 5-0 lead. The Pickles then tagged Engman for two more runs in the seventh.
The AppleSox plated a pair of runs in the ninth but a (5-4-3) double-play killed the rally. Wenatchee has now lost five straight.
Even though the AppleSox recorded just two hits, Apodaca got on base in every at-bat after being hit by a pitch in the third before drawing three straight walks. Duffalo, who has been on a hot streak at the plate and led the WCL last week with a .529 average, finished (1-for-2) with an RBI and three walks. Toglia finished (1-for-4) with a double.
Wenatchee has one more game left with Portland. First pitch Thursday night is at 7:35 p.m.