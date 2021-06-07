The Portland Pickles (2-1) overwhelmed the Wenatchee AppleSox (1-2) with crooked innings from the second through fifth to take the rubber match of the weekend series on Sunday.
The PIckles scored four times in the second, twice in the third, twice more in the fourth and three times in the fifth to wrap up the series with a 11-1 win. Left fielder Ryan Guardino led the way with three doubles and 3 RBIs.
The AppleSox’ only run came in the third when Wenatchee Valley College catcher Ben Leid led off with a home run over the short fence in right field. Adam Grob doubled with one out and Luc Stuka hit a bloop double to left to put runners at second and third, but the Sox failed to drive either in. The deficit only grew from there.
AppleSox starter Reid Rasmussen (0-1) tossed a scoreless first but ran into trouble in the second when he faced eight men and allowed a pair of extra base hits, walked two and balked in a run. Jasper Nelson tossed two scoreless innings and Martin Hawell stuck out the side in the ninth.
The AppleSox were off on Monday but begin a six-game homestretch on Tuesday against the Walla Walla Sweets and Bellingham Bells. The Sweets took two of three games this past weekend against the Cowlitz Black Bears.
Tuesday’s game is a $2 Off Tuesday with tickets and select concession items $2 off.
Wednesday’s game is an AppleSox Lunch Box Giveaway Night. Tickets to all AppleSox home games can be purchased at AppleSox.com/tickets.