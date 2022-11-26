PITTSBURGH — The Pirates have further addressed their offensive shortage at first base by signing Carlos Santana to a one-year, $6.7 million deal pending the passing of a physical, a source confirmed to the Post-Gazette on Friday night.

Santana, 36, has played for Cleveland, Philadelphia, Kansas City and Seattle during his MLB career that totals 13 years and 1,784 games. Last year, Santana split time between the Royals and Mariners, hitting .202 with a .692 OPS in 131 games.



