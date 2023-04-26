CASHMERE — Late in the baseball season, the Cashmere and Chelan high school baseball teams were still neck-and-neck in several measures. They both were still competing for the top spot in the Caribou Trail League (CTL), they both were ranked next to each other, Cashmere at 11th and Chelan at 12th in state, and their league records weren’t all that different.
Cashmere (9-2, 14-5) and Chelan (7-2, 10-7) split a doubleheader over three weeks ago but after a back-and-forth pitchers battle Tuesday night, where the Bulldogs worked to get the ball into play and then capitalize on every error, Cashmere edged Chelan by two runs, 4-2, to all but solidify their CTL title.
“We found a way to scratch one out,” said Cashmere head coach Colton Loomis. “It was very exhilarating, to say the least.”
Chelan’s Braiden Boyd was a constant force on the mound who kept the Bulldogs routinely off balance, throwing hard and fast. He would finish with 13 strikeouts over five innings.
“It was awesome to see the guys battle it out with a strong arm — to see them face that challenge,” Loomis said. “We found a way to manufacture runs off of mistakes. We only got four hits off of him.”
Jack Croci returned the favor, peppering the zone with strikes. Croci pitched all 7 innings and gave up only 3 hits and 1 earned run but finished with 10 strikeouts. He also had 2 hits and an RBI.
“He gave our defense a chance,” Loomis said.
Tyler Peterson went 1-for-3 to earn a triple and 2 RBIs. Trevor Shoults and Grady Zimmerman both went 1-for-3.
Cashmere hosts Cascade on Tuesday for their last league game of the season at 4:30 p.m. Chelan plays at Cascade for a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
