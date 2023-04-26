CASHMERE — Late in the baseball season, the Cashmere and Chelan high school baseball teams were still neck-and-neck in several measures. They both were still competing for the top spot in the Caribou Trail League (CTL), they both were ranked next to each other, Cashmere at 11th and Chelan at 12th in state, and their league records weren’t all that different.

Cashmere (9-2, 14-5) and Chelan (7-2, 10-7) split a doubleheader over three weeks ago but after a back-and-forth pitchers battle Tuesday night, where the Bulldogs worked to get the ball into play and then capitalize on every error, Cashmere edged Chelan by two runs, 4-2, to all but solidify their CTL title.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

