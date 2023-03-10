Wenatchee outdoors

A collection of Plain Valley Nordic Team members.

 Provided photo/Wenatchee Outdoors

NCW — Wenatchee Valley’s top level cross-country ski team, Plain Valley Nordic Team (PVNT), has risen quickly to become one of the leading junior Nordic ski teams in the United States. Founded by Plain Hardware owner, Rob Whitten, less than a decade ago, together with the trail system on which they train, the young squad has been coached and molded, almost from the beginning, by head coach, and French native, Pierre Niess.

Later this month, Niess will take eleven of his racers to Fairbanks, AK to compete at the Birch Hills Ski Trails in the U.S. Ski Association’s Junior National Championships. Last year, the PVNT contingent, also numbering eleven, came home from “Junior Nationals,” held in Minneapolis, with four among them being named all-Americans and nine top ten finishes.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?