WOODLAND — The Bulldogs faced another loser-out football game Friday night as they continued their push into the State playoffs. Their opponent, La Center, had been on a hot streak this season, to put it lightly. Nine of the last 10 games were wins. The majority of which weren’t all that close.
The sixth-seeded Wildcats are a part of the Trico League in Southwest Washington. Only two of their games have been close. One was their only loss, and the other was a one-point win over Mount Baker.
Cashmere has been tested this season, and Friday night, they aced another, advancing after a 22-17 win.
The Bulldogs came into the game with the 11th seed, an 8-2 overall record, a three-game win streak, a couple of close wins, and a larger number of blowouts under their belt.
“We talked all week about March Madness, and how there always seems to be an eleven seed that beats a 6 seed,” Cashmere Head Coach Bryan Bremer said. “Why couldn’t that be us?”
The Wildcats began the first quarter strong they dominated the quarter 14-0.
“After a six-hour bus ride, we definitely had bus legs in the first quarter,” Bremer said.
Despite the setback, the Bulldogs hardly flinched. They grounded La Center’s offense to a halt after that and ramped up their offensive production.
By halftime, Cashmere held the lead, but only after a successful PAT fake that got them across the line 15-14.
“Our guys bought in after our first touchdown,” Bremer said. “Our defense played lights-out.”
They stripped the ball for a fumble recovery on the third-yard line, which eventually led to a touchdown. Josh Meros pulled a key 10-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The trend continued through the end of the third quarter, finishing 22-14. La Center had one move left in the final quarter when they kicked a field goal to finish out their season 22-17.
“We ran the ball well and played great defense. I’m proud of these guys,” Bremer said. “We had a goal to not just make it to State, but do something with our birth. We played a great La Center team, and we showed we’re pretty good too.”
Cashmere advanced to the quarter-finals next week to play the winner of the #3 Nooksack Valley and #14 Riverside game held this Saturday at 5 p.m. in Bellingham.
The Bulldogs had many contributors. As a team, they ran for 201 yards with 42 carries.
Luke Jacobson led the Bulldogs with 16 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown. Jack Croci had three receptions for 47 yards, and 23 yards rushing. And Genaro Reyna finished with seven carries for 28 yards.
