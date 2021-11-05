PESHASTIN — It was close... until it wasn’t Friday night in Cascade’s regional crossover game against Freeman.
With a little over a minute left in the first half, the Kodiaks were driving and on the precipice of punching in a TD to take a 14-10 lead into the break. But Cascade stalled out inside the Freeman 10-yard line and then inexcusably allowed the Scotties to score off a 76-yard deep ball down the Freeman sideline on the final play of the half.
That sequence decided the game; the momentum shift was just immense. Cascade went from potentially taking a four-point lead into the locker room to trailing by 10. And the Kodiaks never recovered.
Cascade turned the ball over three times in the second half and couldn’t get into a rhythm offensively, ultimately losing 39-14. The loss ends Cascade’s season while Freeman earns a bid to the 1A state tournament, which begins next week.
You never really know how teams are going to respond in these crossover regional games, but the Kodiaks held their own in the first half. Even though Freeman drove down the field and scored on its first possession, Cascade played stout defense for the rest of the half.
The Kodiaks first recovered a fumble in their own endzone to prevent a Scotties’ touchdown. Then senior Colton Latimer blocked a punt on special teams and Hunter Stutzman scooped it up and scored to level the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.
Freeman converted a 35-yard field goal to retake the lead but that’s when Cascade started driving at the end of the half. The Kodiaks had a first-and-10 inside the Scotties 10-yard line but turned the ball over on downs after Joseph Wall was stopped short of the line to gain on fourth-and-1.
Deep in their own end, the Scotties ran the ball a few times to get some room, and then as time expired Boen Phelps heaved a deep pass down the Freeman sideline that Russell Ryan reeled in before breaking two tackles and diving into the endzone.
The Kodiaks couldn’t muster anything offensively in the second half. Parton was able to find Stutzman on a TD pass late in the fourth quarter, but Freeman was already up 25 by that point.
The Scotties were able to run out the clock on the next possession.
For Cascade, it’s been a fairly successful season. Even though the Kodiaks didn’t make state, they were able to beat rival Cashmere, reclaim the Pear Bowl and they played one of the best (and more interesting) games of the season against Chelan — even though they were on the losing end.
The Kodiaks have no reason to hang their heads. It was a good season boys.
Now it’s time to rebuild for 2022.