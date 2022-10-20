SPORTS-BBA-YANKEES-ASTROS-GET

Ryan Pressly of the Houston Astros pitches during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday in Houston. 

HOUSTON — The Yankees beat up on the Guardians on Tuesday night to advance in the playoffs and immediately started talking about slaying the dragons. The Astros have been their nemesis since 2017, eliminating the “Baby Bombers,” in that year’s American League Championship Series, and again in 2019. Minute Maid Park is still a House of Horrors for the Yankees.

Clarke Schmidt gave up two big homers and Frankie Montas coming out of the bullpen gave up another Wednesday night as the Astros rallied to beat the Bombers 4-2 in Game 1 of the ALCS.

SPORTS-PADRES-SOLVE-AARON-NOLA-WITH-3-PHI.jpg

Phillies second baseman Jean Segura tries to tag the Padres' Many Machado, who hit a double in the first inning.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?