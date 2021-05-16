EAST WENATCHEE — Every track athlete wants to go out on top — end their high school career as a state champion, or at least hit their peak in the final meet of the season.
For a few local athletes, including Wenatchee senior Haven Ploch, Saturday was their Super Bowl, a final opportunity to showcase prowess against the region’s top competitors at the North Central Washington championship at Eastmont High School.
Ploch, who has placed first in the high jump in every meet so far this season and ranks second in all of 4A, set a personal best after clearing 5-feet-4-inches.
“If we had a state tournament, she would be standing high on the podium,” Wenatchee head coach Steve Roche said Monday. “Also, I think if we had a few more weeks, she would be able to clear 5-feet-6-inches. It was an amazing day for her though to have a lifetime PR (personal record) and it was cool hearing some of the other coaches and kids say that they couldn't wait to watch Haven jump. She was one of the main attractions.”
Ploch wasn’t alone in setting a new PR on the final day of the season. There were plenty who had their day in the sun, which fit considering it was one of the best days (temperature-wise) of the year, with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s all afternoon and touching 90 in the early evening.
For Wenatchee, sophomore Zoe Gonzales continued her tremendous season and set new PRs in the 100m (12.45 seconds) and 200m (25.62), winning both events by a hair over Okanogan’s Renea Taylor.
“Zoe hasn’t really been challenged yet but we knew coming in that she and Taylor had been neck-and-neck all season long,” Roche said. “She was just a couple of ticks ahead of Zoe, so we were looking forward to Saturday knowing that Zoe would get pushed. And she stepped up in her first big high school competition, winning both events.”
Courtney Dodge (9-feet-9-inches) and Maria Dilley (9 feet) both set new PR’s in the girls’ pole vault and placed first and second. And freshman Haley Loewen won the 1600m (5:28.06) while setting a new PR in the 800m and placing third behind Eastmont’s Annelise Bauman (2:24.85) and Cascade’s Lauren Muscutt (2:21.84), who both set PRs of their own.
For Eastmont, sophomore Ellie Prazer had one of her best meets of the year, setting a new PR in the shot put (30-feet-11-inches), which was good for second, and placing first in the discus with a throw of 100-feet-3-inches.
“She’s been rock solid all season,” Eastmont head coach Gary Millard said. “My sprinter girls also had a good meet, with the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays all having their best races of the season. Kylie Roozen had two PRs in the 100m hurdles (16.62) and 300m hurdles (48.09) — placing second and third — and Bauman took second in both the 800m and 1600m.”
For the boys, Eastmont dominated most of the track events while Wenatchee shined in the field events.
Chance Garcia blazed the competition in the 100m and 200m, placing first in both events and setting a new PR in the 200m with a (22.60). Marco Gonzalez won the 800m with a new PR (2:02.73) and Bryce Roe finished first, and set new PRs, in both hurdle events, beating out teammates Tyler Kazen (16.30) and Eamon Monahan (17.29) in the 110m with a (15.08) and Kazen in the 300m by a second with a (41.56).
“We had a lot of great performances for the boys and as a team, we came out on top, which was just the icing on the cake,” Millard said. “I can’t say enough about Garcia, who had an outstanding meet; he’s a stud. Roe set a new all-time junior record for Eastmont in the 110m hurdles and also won the triple jump while setting a new PR in the long jump.”
Fellow Eastmont junior Nathan Chang won the long jump with a PR (20-feet-9.5-inches), which is the ninth-best jump in all of 4A. Similarly, Monahan’s (6-feet-4-inches) mark in the high jump ranks third in 4A. Both athletes will have a chance to podium at state next season.
While Eastmont won most of the running events, Wenatchee swept the throwing events and nabbed the top two spots in the pole vault as Liam McBride (13-feet-6-inches) and J.T. Dodge (12 feet) placed first and second, respectively.
“Having spent 13 years on the west side coaching, I’ve never seen a throwing program as talented and deep as we have here at Wenatchee,” Roche said. “It’s just a testament to our throwing coaches (Krissy Richerson and Cesar Mendoza). We used to joke as coaches, ‘Is it track and field or field and track?’ because our field events were so strong.”
The Panthers took the top four spots in the discus with Mason Moore out-throwing everyone by 30 feet with a throw of (155-feet-2-inches). Ryan Pelayo, who set a new PR and won the javelin with a (178-feet-4-inches), placed second in the discus with a (125-feet-9-inches). Rivers Cook (119-feet-4-inches) placed third and Kolby Hill (117-feet-6-inches) took fourth. Sim Cass also placed first in the shot put with a throw of (48-feet-4.75-inches).
“(Overall), this was huge for the kids,” Roche said. “I’m a big believer in the motto ‘the competition changes but the standards don’t.’ And to maintain a culture of success, you can’t take years off. Through no one’s fault, last year was an off-year for everyone; in order for us to become successful, we needed to have a season, get kids excited about being out there again and build that atmosphere of competition. To end on a high note leaves us really excited looking ahead to 2022.”