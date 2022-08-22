PULLMAN — With less than two weeks until kickoff, several spots on Washington State’s depth chart are still up for grabs.
What follows are brief overviews on three position battles to watch ahead of the Cougars’ season opener Sept. 3 against Idaho.
Left guard
Current favorite: Fa’alili Fa’amoe
Also in the mix: Christian Hilborn, Brock Dieu
Fa’amoe impressed coaches during WSU’s first preseason scrimmage Aug. 13, and the former defensive tackle has lined up with the Cougars’ No. 1 offensive line in every practice since.
Fa’amoe was a scout-team defensive lineman last year. The third-year freshman flipped to offensive tackle this offseason and spent the first two weeks of camp playing behind starting left tackle Jarrett Kingston. But the Cougars’ staffers liked what they saw when they gave Fa’amoe a trial run inside.
“Right now, he has really proven that he’s one of our five best athletes (at the offensive line positions), and he’s getting better and better every single day,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said last week of the 6-foot-5, 295-pound Fa’amoe.
Hilborn and Dieu, both of whom made their collegiate debuts as true freshmen last year in WSU’s season finale at the Sun Bowl, shared first-team reps at left guard throughout the first seven practices of fall camp. Dieu suffered an undisclosed injury and has been sidelined since Aug. 11.
“He’ll still be a little bit of a work in progress,” Dickert said of Dieu.
Hilborn worked primarily with the Cougars’ second-team O-line over the past week, splitting time at left guard and left tackle.
“Don’t sleep on Christian Hilborn,” Dickert said Saturday after WSU’s second and final preseason scrimmage. “He’s had one heckuva camp. He’s in a really good place.”
Free safety
Current favorite: Sam Lockett III
Also in the mix: Jaden Hicks, Adrian Shepherd
Lockett, a Spokane native, shouldered first-team duties for most of the past week of practices and started in Saturday’s scrimmage.
Hicks, following a string of impressive camp performances and a strong effort in WSU’s first mock game Aug. 13, has taken a fair amount of first-string reps recently, as well. Hicks entered camp as the backup to strong safety Jordan Lee but has been cross training at both positions.
Adrian Shepherd was the Cougars’ first free safety on the field in full-team drills for the first nine days of fall camp before being replaced by Lockett. Shepherd is now lining up primarily as WSU’s second-team strong safety, but coaches are still getting him some looks at free safety.
All four safeties will play substantial minutes this season — Dickert has made that clear on multiple occasions this month. He indicated that it might be a 50/50 split at free safety.
“We will name a starter. Someone will come out (first) in the first game,” he said. “I know everyone is infatuated with ‘starter,’ and I get it … but at the end of the day, it will be those four guys playing serious reps.”
Middle linebacker
Current favorite: Francisco Mauigoa
Also in the mix: Travion Brown
Mauigoa played himself into contention for the starting job during spring ball, and the redshirt freshman has been the first middle linebacker to take the field with the Cougars’ top defensive unit throughout fall camp.
But Brown, who played a significant role off the bench last season, is also seeing steady time with WSU’s starting defense. He and Mauigoa sub in and out every few plays.
Perhaps that’ll be the case this season — Mauigoa and Brown essentially sharing starting responsibilities. The two have proved almost equally reliable options for a WSU defensive front that has been stellar all preseason.